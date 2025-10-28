Ajith Kumar asks fans to maintain decorum in Tirumala as they scream ‘thala’; allows deaf man to click selfie. Watch

Tamil star Ajith Kumar visited the Tirumala temple for darshan on Tuesday morning. Numerous pictures and videos of the actor from his visit have been shared online by fans. One of the videos shows Ajith gesturing at fans screaming ‘thala’ to maintain decorum inside the temple, and another shows him clicking a selfie with a fan who pointed out to him that he was deaf. Take a look. Ajith Kumar greeted fans but also asked them to maintain decorum during darshan at Tirumala temple.

Ajith Kumar asks fans to maintain decorum at Tirumala

In the video shared by Polimer News, Ajith can be seen walking with his team outside the temple after the darshan. Fans who are still heading in spot him and begin screaming ‘thala’. While he initially smiles at them, he can soon be seen gesturing at them to stay calm and maintain decorum. He wags his finger and signals them not to shout inside the temple.

Another video also shows Ajith walking with his team as fans crowd around him for selfies. He can be seen turning them down as they are at a temple, but a few of them record him anyway. When one fan stops and gestures to him that he’s hearing and speech impaired, the actor can be seen allowing him to click a selfie and even taking his phone to click better pictures. Fans, however, seemed to keep following him till he left the temple.

Ajith’s foray into racing

Ajith forayed into racing after 15 years with his own team, Ajith Kumar Racing. He took part in numerous endurance races with his team. He kicked it off with the 24H Series in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup Category. He participated alongside Fabian Duffieux, Mathieu Detry and Cameron McLeod in the races. The team secured third place in the 991 category at 24H, and he also received the Spirit of the Race recognition in the GT4 category.

The actor was last seen in Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly this year. He has yet to announce his upcoming project, though he has confirmed that he will begin shooting for his next film in November.