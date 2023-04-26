Ajith Kumar dons chef's hat at a restaurant in Nepal, smiles as he poses with fans. Watch

Actor Ajith Kumar, who is an avid biker, has been touring the length and breadth of the country on his bike in the last few months. After completing a long tour internationally a few months ago, he recently resumed his biking trip and was spotted in Nepal. Over the last few days, several clips of Ajith in Nepal have surfaced on social media. (Also Read | Shalini Ajith shares adorable pic with husband Ajith on their 23rd wedding anniversary)

Ajith Kumar turned chef at a local restaurant.

In a clip, shared by a fan account on Twitter, Ajith was seen in the kitchen of a restaurant in Nepal. He was also seen wearing an apron and a chef’s hat. The actor prepared a dish at the local restaurant. In the clip, he was also surrounded by a few staff members of the restaurant.

Reacting to the video, a fan said, “From an actor to a part-time chef? (sic).” Another Twitter user wrote, “Living his life. God bless (sic).” In a picture, he was seen posing with the staff of the restaurant. Ajith was seen in a white T-shirt and pants.

The fan account posted another clip of the actor having his meal at a local food joint. Dressed in a grey and blue outfit, he sat at a table feasting on his food. The clip was shared with the caption, "Recent Ajith Kumar sir video at Nepal ride."

Ajith has been travelling on his bike through Kargil, Leh, Ladakh, Jammu, Srinagar, Manali, Rishikesh, and Haridwar among other places. After finishing his biking trip, Ajith then went to Bangkok to complete the shooting portion of his last release Thunivu. The project marked his third consecutive collaboration with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor.

Thunivu grossed over ₹200 crore globally during its theatrical run. The film also featured Manju Warrier in a key role. The film is a heist action-drama that takes place inside a bank. In the film, Ajith played a negative character who heads the gang that takes control of a bank with hostages.

Ajith’s next film announcement is eagerly awaited by his fans. After months of delay, it was recently confirmed by filmmaker Vignesh Shivn that he will no longer be associated with Ajith’s next project. Vignesh went on to confirm that director Magizh Thirumeni has been signed to helm Ajith’s next. An official announcement regarding the project is expected to be made on May 1, on Ajith’s birthday.

