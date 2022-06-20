Ajith Kumar goes on bike trip across Europe. See pics

Actor Ajith Kumar, who has been busy shooting for his upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film with director H Vinoth, has taken a break from filming to go on a road trip to Europe with some friends. Pictures of Ajith from the trip in his driving gear along with his bike have surfaced on social media. His fans have been saying that the star must be having a gala time travelling the world on his bike. Also read: Ajith Kumar poses for family picture on son's birthday; fans praise his new look

The pictures first surfaced on the Twitter account of Suprej Venkat, who is a London-based entrepreneur and adventure rider. He’s travelling with Ajith on the trip and has been sharing pictures over the last few days.

Ajith Kumar on a road trip.

Ajith, who is an avid biker, occasionally goes on road trips. He was on one such trip last year too. Fans are happy that Ajith is following his passion. One fan wrote that he wishes to make enough money like Ajith so that he can also do what he loves doing. Another fan wrote: “Man living life to the fullest (sic).”

The yet-untitled film, currently dubbed AK61, marks his third consecutive collaboration with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. Boney has confirmed that Manju Warrier has been signed opposite Ajith Kumar in the film.

A few months ago, Boney took to Twitter to share a glimpse of Ajith’s look from their next movie and fans wanted to know if Ajith was playing a negative character. He took to Twitter and wrote: “Prep mode on AK61 (sic)”. One fan asked: “Negative role (sic).” Another fan wrote: “Negative image for negative character (sic).”

Ajith was last seen in Valimai, in which he played a cop who goes after an outlaw biker gang. The film also starred Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya. Apart from Tamil, the film was also released in Telugu and Kannada along with the original Tamil version.

