Ajith Kumar poses for family picture on son's birthday; fans praise his new look

Actor Ajith Kumar, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release Valimai, has been spotted in a new look. The long-bearded look is reportedly in preparation for his next yet-untitled Tamil project. The actor revealed it to the public when he stepped out with his family for his son Aadvik’s birthday dinner on Wednesday evening. His actor-brother-in-law Richard Rishi took to his Twitter account to share pictures from the outing, one of which showed Ajith posing for a family photograph with his wife Shalini and their children Anoushka and Aadvik. Also Read: Valimai director Vinoth says, ‘youngsters failed to recognise film’s message’

Richard wished his nephew Aadvik on his birthday as he shared the pictures, and compared the birthday boy to his actor father. He wrote: “Happy birthday Aadhu boy. Like father, like son (sic),” adding the hashtags "#AjithKumar #HBDAadvikAjith."

Ajith's fans praised him as a family man after seeing the new picture. "Wonderful family pic," one wrote, while another commented, "beautiful family." One fan wrote: “The complete man. Family (sic).”

Ajith's fans have also been raving about his new look. One wrote, “Ma man looking hot as hell & the family. Literally spreading out the wholesomeness. New look is tooooo good I say. Bring it on people (sic).”

In another tweet, Richard shared a picture of Ajith and his wife Shalini and captioned it Amarkalam, name of the last movie in which the couple worked together. Replying to the picture of Ajith and Shalini, one fan wrote: “Made for each other,” while another commented: “I'm the one who needs to watch them on screen again (sic).”

This is the first time in almost a decade that a picture of Ajith with his family has surfaced on social media. The actor is known for keeping a very low profile about his personal life, so the latest pictures of him with his family have been receiving a lot of reactions from his fans.

On the professional front, Ajith will soon commence work on his upcoming Tamil project, which has been tentatively named AK 61. It will be his third consecutive project with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON