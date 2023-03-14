Ajith Kumar poses with wife Shalini and kids on holiday, fans call them 'adorable family'. See pics

Actor Ajith Kumar, who was last seen on screen in the Tamil film Thunivu, is currently on a holiday with his family at an undisclosed location. His wife Shalini has shared several pictures on Instagram from their holiday and fans can’t stop gushing over the beautiful family. Ajith was joined by his wife and their two children--Anoushka Kumar and Aadvik Kumar, on the vacation. (Also Read | Ajith poses with family as they holiday in London ahead of Thunivu's release, takes a walk with son)

Shalini shared two pictures from the holiday on her Instagram page. In one of the pictures, the entire family can be seen posing together. They appear to be on what looks like a football field. She captioned one of her posts, “The soul is healed by being with children (sic).”

In another picture, Ajith can be seen posing with Shalini. She shared the photo with a heart emoji. An Instagram user wrote, “Perfect example for many. How one should lead to a family! How one should live a life! How one should balance profession and passion (sic).” Another person said, “Adorable family. The way Ajith takes time for his family (sic).”

Ajith’s last film Thunivu grossed over ₹200 crore globally during its theatrical run. The project marked the third consecutive collaboration between Ajith, director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The film also featured Manju Warrier in a key role. Thunivu is a heist action-drama that takes place inside a bank. In the film, Ajith was seen playing a negative character who heads the gang that takes control of a bank with hostages.

The actor is next teaming up with Vignesh Shivn for the first time. To be produced by Lyca, the film will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. Nayanthara is expected to come on board as the co-star.

When the project was announced last year in May, Vignesh took to Twitter to thank Ajith for the opportunity. “Thank U #AjithSir for this greatest opportunity to work with you for the prestigious #AK62. Words can’t explain the happiness (sic)," he tweeted.

However, reports are doing the rounds that Vignesh Shivn might be replaced in Ajith’s next film. As per reports, director Magizh Thirumeni has been signed and an official announcement is yet awaited.

