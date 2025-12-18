Ajith Kumar’s racing film is already in the works, confirms AL Vijay: ‘He is going to be motorsport icon in India’

Ajith Kumar’s long-standing passion for motorsports is now being documented in a special project currently underway, with filmmaker AL Vijay confirming that he is actively filming it. In a recent interview with Motor Vikatan, Vijay described himself as “fortunate” to be welcomed into Ajith’s racing world, recalling how the actor told him, “Welcome to my world,” the moment he joined the team. Ajith Kumar with the Formula E car made by Mahindra in Spain.

Vijay talks about Ajith's passion for motorsports

Speaking about the intensity of motorsports, Vijay said Ajith explained that racing is a “do-or-die” situation where the ultimate goal is to come out alive at the end of every race. While Vijay stopped short of confirming whether the project will be a feature film or a documentary, he spoke at length about gaining a deeper respect for Ajith after witnessing him in action. “After seeing him live, my respect for him increased. Ajith sir is giving so much to this sport. He is going to be a motorsport icon in India. He is a trendsetter,” the director said.

Vijay also praised Ajith’s endurance, focus and humility, noting that filming the project has been a challenging yet eye-opening experience. He recalled moments when Ajith appeared to be taking a break but was actually deeply immersed in race strategy. The filmmaker further highlighted the actor’s simplicity, sharing that Ajith works without an entourage and is often seen doing small tasks himself, such as picking up trash and disposing of it.

More about Ajith's racing career

Ajith Kumar’s achievements in racing are well known. The actor has earned accolades for his motorsport career and was recently seen competing in the Asian Le Mans Series. Ahead of one of the races, a heartwarming moment featuring Ajith and his wife, Shalini, went viral online, with fans reacting warmly to a clip of the actor sharing a sweet kiss with her before heading to the track.

More recently, Ajith was spotted at a racing event at the Circuit de Barcelona in Spain, where he was greeted with loud cheers from fans. However, a video from the venue showed the actor calmly asking fans to lower their whistles and maintain decorum so as not to disturb others. The clip, shared on X, drew widespread praise in the comments, with fans lauding Ajith for his composure, discipline and humility both on and off the track.