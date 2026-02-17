Ajith Kumar thrills fans with limited-seat Ferrari track experience at Dubai Autodrome Circuit

Actor and professional racer Ajith Kumar recently gave a select group of fans a rare opportunity to experience high-speed racing from the passenger seat at the Dubai Autodrome. The initiative was announced on January 29 by Dubai Autodrome in collaboration with Ajith Kumar Racing, offering limited slots for fans to join the star for a lap around the circuit in his Ferrari 488. The racing experience with Ajith Kumar included high-speed laps and personal interactions, leaving participants thrilled and eager for more.

Ajith Kumar races with fans in his Ferrari 488 Ajith, who has been actively participating in international racing events, is currently in the UAE following his stint in the Asian Le Mans Endurance Series. As part of the special fan engagement activity, a handful of selected supporters were invited to the track to meet the actor-racer in person. Videos from the event show Ajith interacting warmly with fans, explaining technical aspects of his role as a race driver, discussing the demands of endurance racing, and posing for photographs before heading to the track.

Each selected fan was strapped into the passenger seat for a high-adrenaline lap around the circuit. One participant described the experience as both thrilling and physically intense. He revealed that the three-minute ride felt extreme due to the heat inside the car and the sharp force felt during high-speed turns. The fan also expressed admiration for Ajith’s stamina, noting that the actor manages such conditions while wearing heavy racing gear. After the ride, the fan and his family took photographs with Ajith, calling it a memorable, once-in-a-lifetime experience, reported India Today.

Ajith balancing films with racing career Ajith has been balancing his passion for motorsport with his film career. Recently, he completed a race at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi and had earlier competed in Sepang, Malaysia. The actor had taken a temporary break from films to focus on professional racing, a passion he has pursued seriously over the past year.

With his racing commitments gradually easing, Ajith is now expected to return to the cinema. He is set to reunite with director Adhik Ravichandran for their second collaboration, following their earlier project. The yet-untitled film is expected to go on floors in February.