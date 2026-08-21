Ala Bolelo song from Jailer 2: Rajinikanth, Shamna Kasim vibe to dance number by Anirudh Ravichander. Watch

Ala Bolelo song from Jailer 2: The first song from Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2, titled Ala Bolelo, was released on Friday evening. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the peppy dance number features Rajinikanth and Shamna Kasim. The song, which also has a Malayalam touch, was released for fans from Kerala right on time for Onam. (Also Read: Jailer 2 song Ala Bolelo promo makes Keralites fume over mispronunciation: ‘Dear Tamilians, this is not Malayalam’)

Ala Bolelo song from Jailer 2 released

Ala Bolelo song from Jailer 2: Rajinikanth and Shamna Kasim feature in the song.

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Ala Bolelo is composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander with lyrics by Arunraja Kamaraj. The additional vocals are provided by Niranjana Raman, Aparna Harikumar, and Deepthi Suresh. A 4-minute lyrical video for the song was released on Friday evening. It features Shamna, dressed in a traditional kasavu saree, dancing. Rajinikanth also makes an appearance, seemingly approving of it.

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Criticism for the song after the promo

{{^usCountry}} Earlier this week, short promos for Ala Bolelo were dropped. And immediately, Keralaites took offence at the mispronunciation of Malayalam words. Many took to social media to wonder why a Malayali singer and lyricist weren’t hired if it was to be an Onam tribute. Others believed Anirudh was singing gibberish in the few seconds of the promo that was released. Fans also found errors in another promo, with a backup dancer who’s right near Shamna dancing in the opposite direction from the rest. About Jailer 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this week, short promos for Ala Bolelo were dropped. And immediately, Keralaites took offence at the mispronunciation of Malayalam words. Many took to social media to wonder why a Malayali singer and lyricist weren’t hired if it was to be an Onam tribute. Others believed Anirudh was singing gibberish in the few seconds of the promo that was released. Fans also found errors in another promo, with a backup dancer who’s right near Shamna dancing in the opposite direction from the rest. About Jailer 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Jailer 2 is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. The film is a sequel to Jailer (2023), which starred Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. The second part will see them reprise their roles as husband and wife, ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian and Vijaya Pandian. Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Rithvik will also reprise their roles.

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The first film saw cameos by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff, who are also expected to feature in Jailer 2. While Shah Rukh Khan and Nandamuri Balakrishna were reportedly approached for cameos, the attempts did not pan out. Hrithik Roshan and Vijay Sethupathi are rumoured to be in the sequel. SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anna Rajan and Jatin Sarna are joining the cast.

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Jailer told the story of a police officer who goes missing while investigating a ruthless idol smuggler. When the police force doesn’t do enough to help his son, Muthuvel, a former jailer, goes back to his old ways to avenge his family and keep them safe. The film ends with a twist and a showdown, with a heartbroken Muthuvel forced to make a tough choice. The second film is expected to pick up where the first film left off. Jailer 2 will be released on October 15.