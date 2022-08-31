Amala Paul's rumoured ex-boyfriend arrested after actor files complaint alleging mental harassment, cheating

Actor Amala Paul filed a complaint against her estranged friend and former business partner Bhavninder Singh Dhatt for allegedly cheating her in a business deal and harrassing her over some pictures. As per a report, Bhavninder was arrested on Wednesday, a day after Amala filed the complaint with Villupuram Police. Amala had earlier filed a defamation suit against him in 2020 after claiming that he had falsely published pictures of them from a private photoshoot. Also read: Amala Paul goes to police after being asked for sexual favours

Bhavninder and Amala were rumoured to be dating, but the actor never confirmed it. In 2020, Bhavninder had shared pictures of the two in wedding attire on social media, sparking speculations that the two had married. However, after Amala clarified the pictures were from a 2018 photoshoot, he deleted them. The two reportedly parted ways after that incident.

As per a report in The Hindu, Amala and Bhavninder had started a film production company in 2018, when they were friends. However, after they parted ways, the actor claims Bhavninder forged documents to remove her from the post of the company’s director. He also threatened to upload their photos on social media. Based on the complaint, Villupuram police registered a case against Bhavninder under various sections including forgery, intimidation, and harassment, and arrested him.

Amala was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar film Cadaver. As per the report, the film was her home production and the actor had heavily invested in it. The Tamil-language thriller was well received by critics upon its release on August 12.

Amala Paul began her career with the Kannada film Hebbuli, before moving to other languages as well. In a career that has spanned over a decade, she has worked in several films in all the four south languages. Earlier this year, she made her Hindi-language debut with the web series Ranjish Hi Sahi.

