Amazon Prime film Soorarai Pottru to be remade in Hindi, Suriya will produce it with Sudha Kongara as director

Tamil film Soorarai Pottru, which had its world premiere on Amazon Prime, is all set to be remade in Hindi, it was announced on Monday. Actor Suriya, who played the lead in the Tamil version, took to Twitter to make the announcement.

Suriya won’t star in the Hindi version. However, his production banner 2D Entertainment will be associated on the production side.

The project will be bankrolled by Abundantia Entertainment along with 2D Entertainment. Sudha Kongara, who directed the Tamil version, will helm the Hindi version as well.

Soorarai Pottru, a film based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan, was originally planned as theatrical release. However, the film eventually opted for direct-OTT release due to the pandemic.

The Amazon Prime project, which marked Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female director, also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles.

Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marked the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who co-produced this project. The film, which marked the maiden collaboration of Suriya and Sudha, had music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Sudha had reportedly pitched the story of Soorarai Pottru nearly three years ago but Suriya couldn’t immediately give his nod because he was occupied with multiple commitments. In 2019, the project finally took off and was released a year later.