Ameer Sultan comments on delay in Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan's release: ‘There is a political angle…’

The uncertainty surrounding the release of actor-politician Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, continues to deepen amid its tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Now, filmmaker Ameer Sultan has commented on the issue, claiming a political angle is driving it. Jana Nayagan was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on January 9.

Ameer Sultan on Jana Nayagan delay Recently, Ameer Sultan spoke about the delay in the release of actor and TVK chief Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, which was supposed to be a final celebration for his fans in theatres on Pongal this year before he enters politics. Jana Nayagan was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on January 9 but was postponed indefinitely after failing to secure its censor certificate in time.

Talking about the delay in the film's release, Ameer Sultan said, “I don’t recall any instance where the Censor Board said that a film must be reviewed and decided upon by the Election Commission. This seems to be happening for the first time. If that is the case, we cannot deny, and must accept, that there is a significant political angle being concealed in it. Generally, when a film is held back by the censor board, they cite reasons such as ‘excessive violence’ or ‘scenes that go against social harmony’.”

He added, “We have also heard of instances where certain scenes are removed on these grounds. The film Vishwaroopam is one such example. There were many allegations that it portrayed a minority community as a terrorist group and contained views against them. There have been several such films in the past that faced controversy. The Censor Board is not clearly stating what the issue is, and those associated with the film are also not revealing the full details. It can be understood that there is politics involved in this."