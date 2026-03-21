Ameer Sultan comments on delay in Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan's release: ‘There is a political angle…’
Recently, Ameer Sultan spoke about the delay in actor and TVK chief Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, which was scheduled for release on January 9.
The uncertainty surrounding the release of actor-politician Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, continues to deepen amid its tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Now, filmmaker Ameer Sultan has commented on the issue, claiming a political angle is driving it.
Ameer Sultan on Jana Nayagan delay
Recently, Ameer Sultan spoke about the delay in the release of actor and TVK chief Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, which was supposed to be a final celebration for his fans in theatres on Pongal this year before he enters politics. Jana Nayagan was initially scheduled for a theatrical release on January 9 but was postponed indefinitely after failing to secure its censor certificate in time.
Talking about the delay in the film's release, Ameer Sultan said, “I don’t recall any instance where the Censor Board said that a film must be reviewed and decided upon by the Election Commission. This seems to be happening for the first time. If that is the case, we cannot deny, and must accept, that there is a significant political angle being concealed in it. Generally, when a film is held back by the censor board, they cite reasons such as ‘excessive violence’ or ‘scenes that go against social harmony’.”
He added, “We have also heard of instances where certain scenes are removed on these grounds. The film Vishwaroopam is one such example. There were many allegations that it portrayed a minority community as a terrorist group and contained views against them. There have been several such films in the past that faced controversy. The Censor Board is not clearly stating what the issue is, and those associated with the film are also not revealing the full details. It can be understood that there is politics involved in this."
Jana Nayagan delayed
Jana Nayagan was billed as the final film of actor Vijay. It was set for a release in theatres on January 9, but was delayed two days prior to release. “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the initial release of Jana Nayagan, scheduled for 9 January 2026, has been postponed to a later date. We are currently awaiting further updates from the production team. Once the new release date is confirmed, official announcements will be shared through our authorised platforms,” read the official note from the makers of Jana Nayagan at that time.
The film has been stuck without a censor certificate for several months. Reports indicate that the film was first screened for the CBFC examining committee in December 2025. The committee reportedly suggested several cuts and indicated that the film could receive a U/A certificate once the changes were made. Producers are said to have accepted the recommendations and resubmitted the film.
However, the situation changed when complaints about certain scenes led to the film being referred to a revising committee, causing further delays. The prolonged certification process has disrupted the film’s release plans, international schedules, and distribution agreements.
Directed by H Vinoth, the film stars actors Vijay, Prakash Raj, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju, among others. Jana Nayagan is Vijay's final film, as he intends to focus on his political career with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. A release date for the film has still not been announced.
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