Amid rumours of rift with dad, CM Vijay, Jason Sanjay reacts to TVK chants at event for his debut film Sigma

A pre-release event for the debut film of Tamil superstar CM C Joseph Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, titled Sigma, was held in Salem on Tuesday evening. It was attended by the film’s cast and crew, including lead actors Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah. Amid rumours of a rift between Vijay and Jason, the debutant filmmaker was interrupted by chants of TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, his father’s party). Here’s how he reacted.

Jason Sanjay interrupted by TVK chants at Sigma event

Jason Sanjay was giving a speech at Sigma event when he was interrupted by chants of TVK.

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As he took to the stage, Jason said he was happy to kick off the promotions for Sigma in Salem, where he shot part of the film. “Salem has given me positive memories, so thank you, Salem,” he said. He thanked his film’s team on stage, and when he said, “A special thanks to my family,” the crowd cheered loudly.

Jason had to halt his speech as the cheers got louder. Sundeep could be seen grinning, and even Faria turned back to look at the crowd. The debutant could be seen nodding and smiling as the host tried to increase the volume and check whether they could be heard over the audience. Soon, the fans began chanting ‘TVK’ and didn’t stop till Jason gave them a thumbs-up.

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{{^usCountry}} After the sound was adjusted, Jason continued his speech and said, “We’ve all had a Sigma moment in our lives. We’ve faced big troubles due to the decisions we’ve made, but have risen from them. I believe this story about a common man is one that everyone can relate to.” The audience also became louder as he spoke about his parents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the sound was adjusted, Jason continued his speech and said, “We’ve all had a Sigma moment in our lives. We’ve faced big troubles due to the decisions we’ve made, but have risen from them. I believe this story about a common man is one that everyone can relate to.” The audience also became louder as he spoke about his parents. {{/usCountry}}

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When the host asked Jason what the first film he watched was, he smiled and said Thirumalai. He also stated that he was only three years old when he saw Vijay and Jyotika's 2003 romantic drama. When asked whom he made the first call to inform that he was officially a director, he replied, “To my amma (mother). She was very happy.”

At the event, Sundeep also called Vijay ‘the identity of our film and our biggest inspiration’. Jason seemed to agree with him, smiling.

Rumours of rift between Vijay and Jason Sanjay

After news broke that Sangeetha Sornalingam had filed for divorce from Vijay, rumours of a rift between father and son began circulating. In March, there were reports that Jason had unfollowed Vijay on Instagram. The same month, Vijay and Trisha Krishnan attended a wedding together, dressed in matching gold outfits. In July, there was speculation that Jason had dropped ‘V’ from his name, opting for ‘S’ to honour his mother instead. In August, Sangeeta withdrew her divorce petition. Neither Vijay nor Jason confirmed nor spoke publicly about the family rift.

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About Jason Sanjay’s Sigma

Sigma will mark Jason Sanjay’s debut as a director. The film was initially supposed to be released on July 31. However, it was postponed as Vijay’s much-delayed final film, Jana Nayagan, finally hit screens on July 23. Produced by Lyca Productions, Sigma is a heist comedy that stars Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Yog Japee, Sheela Rajkumar, Raju Sundaram, and others. Thaman S composed the film’s music.