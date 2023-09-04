Jailer producer hands out cheque to Anirudh Ravichander after buying luxury car for Rajinikanth

Music composer, singer Anirudh Ravichander received a cheque from Sun Group's chairman Kalanidhi Maran, following the success of Jailer. Previously, the producer had gifted a luxury car to Rajinikanth who is the main lead. After the news of the actor's gift, many on the internet pointed out that it's Anirudh who deserves an appreciation token as well. Also read: Jailer producer brings two luxury cars to Rajinikanth's house for actor to choose from

Jailer producer gifts cheque to Anirudh

Jailer marks Anirudh Ravichander's third collaboration with Rajinikanth.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, film trade insider Manobala Vijayabalan shared a photo of Anirudh being presented with a cheque from Kalanidhi Maran. However, the amount is not mentioned anywhere. His post read, “BREAKING: Music Director #Anirudh gets a whopping cheque for the historic #Jailer success.” This happened after Jailer crossed ₹600 crore at the global box office.

Jailer producer gifts luxury car to Rajinikanth

Days ago, Kalanidhi Maran had gifted BMW x7 to Rajinikanth. It's worth ₹1.24 crore. Apparently, the veteran was offered the choice of picking either BMW x7 worth ₹1.24 crore or BMW i7 worth ₹1.95 crore as the producer reached his house with both cars. However, he opted for the less expensive beast.

Internet reacts to Anirudh's success

Following the event, someone on Reddit wrote, “How is Anirudh not even getting a Thank You from Sun Pictures for Jailer's success.” “In my personal opinion, Anirudh is a second protagonist of Jailer. His presence is not there visually but his music's presence is up there with Rajnikanth's. Anirudh did a phenomenonal job in Jailer. Every single scene is electrifying as it is due to his music. But when celebrating Jailer's success, it's just Rajnikanth and Nelson getting rained with kudos, Cheques and Cars,” also read an excerpt from the post.

Agreeing with the same, one user commented, “Same happened during Vikram. He wasn't gifted anything from Raj Kamal.” “Anirudh holding the bigs of Tamil First it was for Vikram and now for Jailer,” added another while one more said, “He elevated both of those films to whole another level, his music almost played a character in each scene.”

Anirudh composed the music for Rajinikanth’s 169th film Jailer, directed by Nelson. However, it isn't his first collaboration with the superstar. The two have worked together in the films, Petta and Darbar. In fact, Jailer is Anirudh's fourth with Nelson after Kolamaavu Kokila, Doctor and Beast.

Jailer also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff in key roles. It was released on August 10.

