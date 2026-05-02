Anugraha S Nambiar given 48 hours to apologise to Vijay Kumar Rajendran in notice amid Resort controversy

Malayalam actor Anugraha S Nambiar has been asked to apologise to Tamil filmmaker-actor Vijay Kumar Rajendran and to do so within 48 hours in a public notice issued by his lawyer. Failing to do so, Vijay has initiated legal action against Anugraha for defamation. Producer AB Sharon also finds himself in the thick of it all amid the controversy surrounding the Tamil web series Resort. (Also Read: Vijay Kumar Rajendran says 10 years of hard work were damaged in 3 days by Anugraha S Nambiar amid Resort controversy)

Vijay Kumar Rajendra, Nakshatra Murthy deny allegations

Anugraha S Nambiar deleted the videos she made about Vijay Kumar Rajendran amid Resort controversy.

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Recently, Anugraha issued an apology to the producers of Resort, Global Villagers, after accusing them of non-payment and of verbal abuse by Vijay’s wife, Nakshatra Murthy. Nakshatra called out Anugraha for not apologising to her husband. Now, the couple’s lawyer, J Jerom Joseph, issued a public notice.

A portion of the notice reads: “It has come to the attention of Our Clients that Ms. Anugraha S and Mr. A.B. Sharon (hereinafter referred to as "the Noticees") have, through various social media platforms including YouTube, Instagram and other electronic/media channels, published and circulated false, baseless, malicious and defamatory statements against Our Clients.” The notice details the statements, including that Vijay has ‘cheated and failed to make payments’, apart from other ‘unverified allegations’.

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{{^usCountry}} “Our Clients categorically deny all such allegations as false, frivolous and defamatory, made with the sole intention to tarnish their image, reputation and professional standing in the eyes of the public. It is hereby clarified that: Mr. Vijay has no contractual or financial obligation towards the said persons as alleged. Any statements made to the contrary are completely false and misleading. The Noticees have acted irresponsibly and maliciously in making such publications,” further reads the notice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our Clients categorically deny all such allegations as false, frivolous and defamatory, made with the sole intention to tarnish their image, reputation and professional standing in the eyes of the public. It is hereby clarified that: Mr. Vijay has no contractual or financial obligation towards the said persons as alleged. Any statements made to the contrary are completely false and misleading. The Noticees have acted irresponsibly and maliciously in making such publications,” further reads the notice. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Anugraha S Nambiar, AB Sharon given 48 hours to apologise {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anugraha S Nambiar, AB Sharon given 48 hours to apologise {{/usCountry}}

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The notice also states that the ‘defamatory acts’ have caused Vijay and Nakshatra ‘severe mental agony, reputational loss, social embarrassment and professional damage.’ Civil and criminal proceedings have been initiated against Anugraha and Sharon at a Coimbatore court, as per the notice.

“Through this Public Notice, the Noticees are hereby called upon to: Immediately cease and desist from making any further defamatory statements; Remove/delete all defamatory content from all platforms; Issue an unconditional public apology within 48 hours from the publication of this notice,” it reads. In the event of noncompliance, Vijay and Nakshatra have threatened to pursue all available legal remedies.

It has been an eventful week for the team of the JioHotstar web series Resort, when Anugraha made numerous claims against Vijay, Nakshatra, and the producers. She later deleted her videos after a to-and-fro, stating that she did not have the means to pursue a legal battle.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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