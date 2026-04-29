Vijay Kumar Rajendran says 10 years of hard work were damaged in 3 days by Anugraha S Nambiar amid Resort controversy

After a week of he-said-she-said, things have come to a head between Malayalam actor Anugraha S Nambiar, Tamil actor-filmmaker Vijay Kumar Rajendran and his wife Nakshatra Murthy. After accusing makers of the JioHotstar Tamil web series Resort of nonpayment and Nakshatra of verbal abuse, Anugraha has distanced herself from the controversy. Vijay, on the other hand, rued damage to his reputation. (Also Read: Nakshatra Murthy slams Anugraha S Nambiar's claim that she married Vijay Kumar for ‘fame’; Resort makers break silence) Things seem to have come to a head between Nakshatra Murthy, Vijay Kumar Rajendran and Anugraha S Nambiar.

Vijay Kumar Rajendran apologises to his wife, rues his reputation being damaged Vijay released a lengthy note on his Instagram account, stating that he and his family have been going through ‘painful moments’ over the last three days due to the controversy. He also called the accusations made against him and his wife ‘false’, stating that they damaged their image and reputation.

He pointed out that Anugraha has now deleted all the videos made against them. “But can deleting videos erase the pain, stress and humiliation my family and I went through? Before all this, we had already taken the legal route and submitted all the evidence in court. Even after knowing this, false claims like "we have proof" were repeatedly used only to defame us in a planned way,” reads a portion of his note.

He also stated that, more than anything, it hurts to see his wife, Nakshatra, suffer the last three days. “For the last 3 days, she has been mentally exhausted and emotionally broken by all of this. She is unable to even process what is happening around her or continue her daily work peacefully. I have never seen her in this condition before, and that pain is something I cannot explain in words. I am truly sorry, Nakshatra. Because of me, you are being dragged into something you never asked for and carrying a burden you do not deserve. Please forgive me for the pain and bad name this situation has brought into your life.”