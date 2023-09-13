Ashok Selvan and Keerthi Pandian are married. Check out dreamy first official wedding pics

Actor Ashok Selvan and Arun Pandian's daughter, actor Keerthi Pandian are married. Ashok and Keerthi have been dating for the past few years and finally tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on Wednesday. (Also read: Manchu Manoj, Mounika Reddy marry in intimate Hyderabad wedding. See first pics of bride and groom)

Their engagement took place a few months ago and only close relatives attended the wedding ceremony. The venue was Itteri near Balayangottai, Tirunelveli.

The official wedding pictures show Ashok and Keerthi looking stunning in their white and golden attires. Keerthy wore a saree with a gajra and Ashok also looked handsome in his traditional outfit. The actor captioned his post, ""Like water in a copper. The heart of love is mixed."

The wedding reception will be held later in Chennai. Fans and many people from the film world are congratulating the newly married couple. Their wedding photos are going viral on social media. Manji Mohan wrote, “Congratulations Guys.” Aishwarya Rajesh also congratulated the couple. A fan wrote, "So happy for you guys, may the best come your way."

Ramya Pandian, who is the cousin of Keerthi, took to social media to congratulate the couple and share some more pictures. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Happy married life my dear Kanmani @iKeerthiPandian and welcome to our family our dearest Maapilai @AshokSelvan (sic)."

Ashok Selvan made his Tamil debut with Soothu Kavvum. Following this, he acted in many successful films including Pizzaa 2, Thegidi, Savale Samali, Manmatha Leelai, Hostel, Some People. Ashok made his Telugu cinema debut with Ninnila Ninnila, directed by Ani. I. V. Sasi in 2021. The movie star cast also includes Ritu Varma, Nithya Menen. He made his Malayalam cinema debut with an antagonistic role through Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham in 2021.

His recent movie Bor Uyyy was also well received by the fans. Sarathkumar, Ritika Singh and others acted in the film as well. It was well received not only critically but also at the box office.

Meanwhile, Keerthi Pandian has acted in movies like Thumba and Anbirkiniyal.

