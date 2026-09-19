Atlee reveals CM Vijay's reaction after he landed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan: ‘I owe my shirt, pants, watch to Thalapathy’

Filmmaker Atlee attended the audio launch of Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Baththa held in Chennai on Friday evening. When he took to the stage, he reflected on his career and spoke about how much of it he owed to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and superstar C Joseph Vijay. He also revealed how Vijay reacted when he landed the chance to direct Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, which changed his career.

Atlee reveals how Vijay reacted after he landed Jawan

Atlee with Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday in 2022.

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Atlee said at the event, “The shirt, pants, and watch I wear today, I earned through hard work. But I also think it’s because of my anna, Thalapathy Vijay. Without him there’s absolutely no chance…no chance.”

The filmmaker then stated that his second film, Raja Rani (2013), made him famous, thanks to ‘God, parents and wife’s blessings’. “I was famous, I was doing well. But that man gave me life back-to-back,” he said, talking about Theri (2016), Mersal (2017) and Bigil (2019).

“When Shah Rukh sir came to my office, we had a meeting. He told me, look, I don't care what you do or how you handle it, just stop hovering around me. Please go ahead and do that film; it will change the course of your career. My life changed, and I am thankful to Vijay anna,” said Atlee, revealing how Vijay reacted.

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On Vijay becoming the CM

{{^usCountry}} Atlee also stated that many might think he keeps bringing up Vijay in hopes of landing another film with him. “I won’t get another movie with him, he has become the CM. But he’s still my brother,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Atlee also stated that many might think he keeps bringing up Vijay in hopes of landing another film with him. “I won’t get another movie with him, he has become the CM. But he’s still my brother,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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The filmmaker also claimed that Vijay becoming the CM has paved the way for the next generation to be ‘solid’ in politics. “I am from a previous generation; I have never seen assembly sessions. But now, even a five-year-old is watching assembly in the morning. I think Vijay anna is creating a solid generation, there’s no doubt about it,” he added.

Atlee also stated that ‘nobody could influence’ the people of Tamil Nadu from now on, adding that they now know what’s right for society. After Jawan, the filmmaker has begun shooting for the sci-fi film Raaka. Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone star in it. The promotional material hints at it being a creature film, but further details are awaited.

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Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, was released in theatres in July after a long delay due to CBFC certification. It is the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.