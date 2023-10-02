Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 4: Kangana Ranaut film remains steady, earns over 24 crore so far in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 02, 2023 01:17 PM IST

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 4: The film minted ₹6.8 crore in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi in India. It was released on September 28.

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 4: The film, helmed by P Vasu, has been doing decently at the domestic box office. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has so far earned over 24 crore in India. Chandramukhi 2 stars Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence in the lead roles. (Also Read | Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 3)

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection

Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in a still from Chandramukhi 2.

As per the report, Chandramukhi 2 earned 8.25 crore [Tamil: 5.58 crore; Telugu: 2.5 crore; Hindi: 17 lakh] on day one, 4.35 crore [Tamil: 3.4 crore; Telugu: 85 lakh; Hindi: 10 lakh] on day two, 5.05 crore [Tamil: 4.05 crore; Telugu: 9 lakh; Hindi: 10 lakh] on day three.

The film minted 6.8 crore nett in India on its fourth day for all languages, as per early estimates. So far the film has earned 24.45 crore [Tamil: 18.48 crore; Telugu: 5.4 crore; Hindi: 57 lakh] nett in all languages.

Is Chandramukhi 2 a hit or a flop?

On Monday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), "Disasters of September 28 long weekend. Skanda Iraivan Chandramukhi 2. Above films washed out from multiple theatres. Failed to fetch at the box office due to poor WoM (word of mouth)."

On Sunday, the film's production house Lyca Productions shared a clip on X and wrote, "The craze for Chandramukhi-2 is only growing day by day! Chandramukhi 2 continues to draw blockbuster crowds with houseful shows across Tamil Nadu!" Sharing a tweet about the film's box office numbers, Kangana tweeted, "Thank you ( audiences) for watching our film Chandramukhi 2."

Kangana also shared a tweet.

About Chandramukhi 2

Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi. It starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. It is produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran. Earlier, the film was slated to release on September 15 but was pushed to September 28 due to technical delays.

In the trailer, a family moves into a mansion, where they are specifically warned to avoid the south block, known as Chandramukhi's residence. Kangana plays the role of a dancer in the king's court, who is known for her beauty and dance skills while Raghava Lawrence portrays King Vettaiyan Raja. In the film, Raghava is seen in dual roles.

HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

chandramukhi kangana ranaut
