Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut film earns 5 crore in India on first Saturday

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 01, 2023 09:41 AM IST

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 3: The film has earned over ₹17 crore in all languages so far. It stars Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence.

Chandramukhi 2 box office collection day 3: Helmed by P Vasu, the film has been faring well at the domestic box office. According to Sacnilk.com, Chandramukhi 2 has earned over 17 crore nett within three days of its release. It was released in theatres on September 28 in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. (Also Read | Chandramukhi 2 Twitter reviews)

Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in a still from Chandramukhi 2.
Chandramukhi 2 box office collection

As per the portal, Chandramukhi 2 minted 5 crore nett in India on its third day for all languages, as per early estimates. On day one the film, it earned 8.25 crore [Tamil: 5.58 crore; Telugu: 2.5 crore; Hindi: 17 lakh] and on day two it minted 4.35 crore [Tamil: 3.4 crore; Telugu: 85 lakh; Hindi: 10 lakh]. Chandramukhi 2 witnessed a decline of 47.27 percent on day two. So far the film has earned 17.6 crore nett in all languages.

About Chandramukhi 2

The film stars Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence in the lead roles. Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster hit Tamil horror comedy film Chandramukhi which starred Rajinikanth and Jyothika in the lead roles. It is produced by Lyca Productions and Subaskaran. Earlier, the film was slated to release on September 15 but was pushed to September 28 due to technical delays.

In the trailer, a family moves into a mansion, where they are specifically warned to avoid the south block, known as Chandramukhi's residence. Kangana plays the role of a dancer in the king's court, who is known for her beauty and dance skills while Raghava Lawrence portrays King Vettaiyan Raja. In the film, Raghava is seen in dual roles.

Raghava met Rajinikanth recently

Before the film hit the theatres, Raghava Lawrence paid a visit to Rajinikanth and also shared a video of the meeting on X, previously known as Twitter. In the video, Rajinikanth wore a black kurta with white lungi, while Raghava opted for a white kurta with matching lungi. He touched Rajinikanth's feet to take his blessings. Raghava also congratulated the actor on the success of his recent blockbuster film Jailer.

He wrote, “Hi friends and fans. Today I met my Thalaivar and guru @rajinikanth to wish him for Jailer’s blockbuster success and got blessings for Chandramukhi 2 release on September 28. I’m so happy. Thalaivar is always great. Guruve Saranam (Teacher is everything).”

