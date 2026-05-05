Charmme Kaur calls Trisha Krishnan ‘lucky mascot’ for Vijay's TVK victory: ‘Special celebrations on your special day’

Actor Trisha Krishnan has long been rumoured to be dating actor-turned-politician Vijay. On Monday, Trisha celebrated her 43rd birthday, which coincided with a major milestone for Vijay’s political outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as it registered a strong performance in its debut election. Adding to the chatter, producer Charmme Kaur referred to Trisha as a “lucky mascot” in her birthday wish, linking it to Vijay’s victory.

Charmme Kaur calls Trisha Vijay’s “lucky mascot”

Producer Charmme Kaur calls Trisha Krishan lucky mascot amid Vijay's electoral success.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Taking to Instagram, Charmme shared a picture with Trisha and wrote, “Special celebrations on your special day. U lucky mascot. This birthday shall be marked as a victory in the books of history and persistence, like I always say, patience. Happiest birthday my baby girl.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Actor Lakshmi Manchu also extended her wishes, writing, “Happy Birthday to the ever gorgeous and graceful @trishtrashers! What a day to celebrate! I guess the universe decided to give you the best birthday gift with that massive victory! Double celebrations for you today! Have a magical one, darling! #HappyBirthdayTrisha.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor Lakshmi Manchu also extended her wishes, writing, “Happy Birthday to the ever gorgeous and graceful @trishtrashers! What a day to celebrate! I guess the universe decided to give you the best birthday gift with that massive victory! Double celebrations for you today! Have a magical one, darling! #HappyBirthdayTrisha.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} On her birthday, Trisha was seen ringing in the day with a darshan at Tirumala Temple. Dressed in a white kurta, she was spotted heading to the temple with her team. Later in the afternoon, she was seen arriving at Vijay’s Chennai beachfront residence in Neelankarai, avoiding interaction with the media stationed outside. Following the election results, Vijay was also seen greeting supporters from his balcony. TVK’s debut electoral performance {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On her birthday, Trisha was seen ringing in the day with a darshan at Tirumala Temple. Dressed in a white kurta, she was spotted heading to the temple with her team. Later in the afternoon, she was seen arriving at Vijay’s Chennai beachfront residence in Neelankarai, avoiding interaction with the media stationed outside. Following the election results, Vijay was also seen greeting supporters from his balcony. TVK’s debut electoral performance {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Formed in 2024, the party secured 107 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling just short of the majority mark of 118. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance won 74 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) finished third with 53 seats. Trisha and Vijay’s rumoured relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Formed in 2024, the party secured 107 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling just short of the majority mark of 118. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance won 74 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) finished third with 53 seats. Trisha and Vijay’s rumoured relationship {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trisha and Vijay have been one of Kollywood’s most popular on-screen pairs, having worked together in films like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi and Kuruvi. They reunited after years in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, where they played a married couple. Trisha also appeared in a special song in The GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu, which paid homage to their iconic pairing.

Vijay has been married to Sangeeta Sornalingam since 1999, and the couple have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. However, recent speculation about his alleged closeness with Trisha has fuelled widespread discussion online. Earlier this year, reports also claimed that Sangeeta had initiated divorce proceedings, citing infidelity, further intensifying the rumours.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON