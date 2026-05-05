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Charmme Kaur calls Trisha Krishnan ‘lucky mascot’ for Vijay's TVK victory: ‘Special celebrations on your special day’

Trisha received wishes from friends, with Charmme Kaur referring to her as a 'lucky mascot' for Vijay's political success.

May 05, 2026 10:18 am IST
By Riya Sharma
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Actor Trisha Krishnan has long been rumoured to be dating actor-turned-politician Vijay. On Monday, Trisha celebrated her 43rd birthday, which coincided with a major milestone for Vijay’s political outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as it registered a strong performance in its debut election. Adding to the chatter, producer Charmme Kaur referred to Trisha as a “lucky mascot” in her birthday wish, linking it to Vijay’s victory.

Charmme Kaur calls Trisha Vijay’s “lucky mascot”

Producer Charmme Kaur calls Trisha Krishan lucky mascot amid Vijay's electoral success.

Taking to Instagram, Charmme shared a picture with Trisha and wrote, “Special celebrations on your special day. U lucky mascot. This birthday shall be marked as a victory in the books of history and persistence, like I always say, patience. Happiest birthday my baby girl.”

Trisha and Vijay have been one of Kollywood’s most popular on-screen pairs, having worked together in films like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi and Kuruvi. They reunited after years in Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, where they played a married couple. Trisha also appeared in a special song in The GOAT, directed by Venkat Prabhu, which paid homage to their iconic pairing.

Vijay has been married to Sangeeta Sornalingam since 1999, and the couple have two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha. However, recent speculation about his alleged closeness with Trisha has fuelled widespread discussion online. Earlier this year, reports also claimed that Sangeeta had initiated divorce proceedings, citing infidelity, further intensifying the rumours.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

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Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Charmme Kaur calls Trisha Krishnan ‘lucky mascot’ for Vijay's TVK victory: ‘Special celebrations on your special day’
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