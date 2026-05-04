Vijay makes first appearance after TVK scripts historic performance in 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, greets fans

Vijay, seen in a white shirt, waved at the crowd and smiled as people cheered loudly for him. He acknowledged the support from hundreds of people gathered outside his parents' residence in Chennai with folded hands.

Actor-turned politician Vijay 's TVK is the front-runner to form the government in Tamil Nadu. TVK has caused a major political earthquake in Tamil Nadu by beating both Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the two main players in the state for decades. On Monday evening, Vijay made his first appearance to greet hundreds of supporters outside his parents residence in Chennai.

Vijay has joined the league of iconic actor-turned-leaders like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa. His party was leading in 99 constituencies and won 10 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly, according to the last ECI trends.

He received congratulatory messages from several film personalities on social media. AR Rahman wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam! To our dear Mr. Vijay, Wishing you to rise and flourish as an exemplary leader who will take Tamil Nadu to the forefront, championing corruption-free politics, social justice, and equality. With a political culture that rejects divisions and celebrates Tamil and Tamils, may your endeavor to transform Chennai into a city brimming with art and prosperity shine brightly!”

Chiranjeevi wrote, “Dear @actorvijay, Hearty congratulations on this outstanding and well-deserved victory in your first election. May you continue to inspire, lead, and serve with unwavering passion and purpose. My best wishes to you for your public service to the state of Tamil Nadu and its people.”

Ram Charan wrote, “Hearty congratulations to @actorvijay Garu on a remarkable victory in the TN elections. Your vision and connect with the people have truly resonated. Wishing you great success in leading Tamil Nadu towards continued progress.”

More details In February 2024, Vijay announced that he would contest in the 2026 elections. He launched the TVK party and held his first public rally in October 2024. Since then, the actor has toured many regions of TN to hold rallies and share his manifesto directly with the people. His rallies have seen massive turnout, with a tragedy taking place in Karur due to a stampede that left 41 dead.

Vijay refused to form an alliance with any central or regional party before he contested his debut election, even as many around him did. Filmmaker Sundar C contested in alliance with AIADMK, while Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) joined hands with the DMK right before the election. With Vijay potentially becoming the next Chief Minister of TN, he is expected to take a step back from cinema. His final film, Jana Nayagan, is yet to be certified by the CBFC, having been delayed since January.