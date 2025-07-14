Chilling video reveals how stuntman SM Raju died on set of Pa Ranjith, Arya film, angry fans question safety norms

In a tragic turn of events, stunt artist SM Raju lost his life while performing a car stunt on the set of filmmaker PA Ranjith’s upcoming movie starring actor Arya. The fatal incident occurred on Sunday, 13 July, and a video of the mishap has since surfaced online, igniting widespread concern over on-set safety practices in the film industry. Stunt artist SM Raju tragically died during a car stunt for PA Ranjith’s film starring Arya on July 13.

Shocking video of the accident has surfaced online

The footage shows Raju executing a high-risk car-toppling stunt. As the vehicle hit the ramp, it spiralled out of control mid-air and crash-landed on its front. It took the crew some moments to realise the gravity of the situation. When they finally reached the wrecked vehicle, Raju was found severely injured and succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Fans demand accountability and safer practices

Many social media users expressed their anger at the shocking video that surfaced online. One wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “What the hell? That’s really sad. These kind of stunts should be automated, at least with the help of remote control or any other possible way with some effigy(sic)."

Another fan expressed his anger and wrote, “Who the hell is going to take this responsibility? Is the hero, Director, Producer, stunt master? Is RIP enough? Who is going to take care of their families? R u going to give any money to them? There are lots of deaths during the cinema shooting”.

Another social media user asked, “Why you have a man inside the car? Why not make it to run automated or use VFX?”. A fan wrote, “This is soo unfortunate, though being in safety precautions stunt guys getting injured is unpredictable. May his soul rest in peace (sic)”.

Actor Vishal offered support to family

Actor Vishal, who had collaborated with SM Raju on numerous films, confirmed the stuntman’s passing on X (formerly Twitter).

"So difficult to digest the fact that stunt artist Raju passed away while doing a car-toppling sequence for jammy @arya_offl and @beemji Ranjith’s film this morning," he wrote. “I have known Raju for so many years. He has performed so many risky stunts in my films time and time again as he is such a brave person.”

In his tribute, Vishal extended his condolences to Raju’s family and vowed to support them beyond words. "May God give more strength to his family for their grave loss... From the bottom of my heart and as my duty, I extend my support for them. God bless," he stated.