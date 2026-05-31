Chinmayi Sripaada reacts to Preity Mukundhan's fight scene from Blast; slammed for sharing ‘pirated’ clip

Subash K Raj’s Arjun Sarja, Preity Mukundhan and Abhirami-starrer Blast was released in theatres on May 28. A fight scene from the film featuring Preity began circulating on social media. When singer Chinmayi Sripaada reposted and reacted to the clip, X (formerly Twitter) users accused her of sharing a pirated version.

Chinmayi Sripaada reacts to Preity Mukundan’s fight scene from Blast

Chinmayi Sripaada re-posted a fight scene from Blast featuring Preity Mukundhan.

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An X (formerly Twitter) user posted a 54-second clip from the recently released Blast, writing, “One toxic manager. One fearless heroine. Perfect ending (fire emoji).” The clip shows Preity’s character asking a cab driver to pull over. When she asks him to unlock the door, she’s asked how she’ll reach home that late in the night, as there are no buses either. She says she’s not the one getting down, before beating up the man sitting next to her for presumably harassing her. Re-posting the clip, Chinmayi wrote, “whattay wow :).”

Internet claims she is encouraging ‘piracy’

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{{^usCountry}} The fight scene from Blast was shot with a camera in a theatre and posted online. X users immediately began accusing Chinmayi of encouraging piracy, even if she had re-shared an already circulating post. “Its Unethical to share the Content From the Movie just Released 2 days ago,” commented one person, tagging the production house, AGS Entertainments and the film’s team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The fight scene from Blast was shot with a camera in a theatre and posted online. X users immediately began accusing Chinmayi of encouraging piracy, even if she had re-shared an already circulating post. “Its Unethical to share the Content From the Movie just Released 2 days ago,” commented one person, tagging the production house, AGS Entertainments and the film’s team. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another wrote, “Chinmayi reacting the posts and commented who illegally shoots the movie clip in theatre. Its is crime.” “How can you share a video of a movie now running in theatres??” questioned one. Some X users even tagged the handles of the Tamil Nadu police to point out the piracy. “Promoting Piracy Whattay WOW,” commented one person, while many others asked her to delete the post. About Blast {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another wrote, “Chinmayi reacting the posts and commented who illegally shoots the movie clip in theatre. Its is crime.” “How can you share a video of a movie now running in theatres??” questioned one. Some X users even tagged the handles of the Tamil Nadu police to point out the piracy. “Promoting Piracy Whattay WOW,” commented one person, while many others asked her to delete the post. About Blast {{/usCountry}}

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Blast is a martial arts action film directed by Subash K Raj in his debut and produced by AGS Entertainment. It stars Arjun, Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan in the lead roles. It tells the story of karate practitioner Rajaraman (Arjun), who leads an idyllic life with his wife, Neelaveni (Abhirami), and his daughter, Nila (Preity). Their lives are upended, and they’re forced to protect themselves when threatened. The film received lukewarm reviews upon release.

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Chinmayi most recently dubbed for Trisha Krishnan in RJ Balaji’s Karuppu. Trisha plays a lawyer named Preethi in the film, while Suriya plays the titular Karuppusamy, who takes on a human form as advocate Saravanan. The film received mixed reviews but has grossed ₹300 crore worldwide.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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