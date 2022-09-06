Cobra director Ajay Gnanamuthu says 'sorry' as Instagram user calls screenplay confusing: Tried making mind-bending film

Actor Vikram’s latest Tamil release Cobra, which released amid very high expectations, failed to charm the audiences and bombed at the box office. A week after the film’s release, director Ajay Gnanamuthu reacted to some of the criticism, against the film, on his Instagram Stories. Responding to the criticism about the film’s confusing screenplay, he said he tried to make a mind-bending film as he likes such movies. (Also Read | Cobra box office day 4 collection: Vikram’s film earns just ₹5 crore)

The film stars actor Vikram in dual roles. He plays a genius mathematician-assassin and a hacker. A day after the film’s release, it was trimmed by 20 minutes following the feedback of the audience and critics. Cobra marked the first collaboration between Ajay and Vikram. The film was produced on a massive budget and shot over a course of three years.

Recently, Ajay held an Ask Me Anything session on his Instagram account. Some fans shared their disappointment over the convoluted screenplay of the movie. A fan said that Cobra's screenplay was quite confusing. Ajay replied, "Firstly sorry that you felt confused!! But me as an audience I've always liked watching mind-bending films and genuinely tried it this time!! If possible plzz try watching it again hopefully you like it (fingers crossed and hug emojis)!!"

Another fan wrote that he couldn’t believe that Ajay, who made Imaikka Nodigal, also directed Cobra. He replied, "Sorry that you're disappointed!! Hopefully will satisfy you the next time... But try to give Cobra another shot before concluding (hug emojis)."

Cobra also stars Srinidhi Shetty and former Indian pacer Irrfan Pathan, who was seen playing an Interpol agent. Roshan Mathew, who was recently seen in Netflix film Darlings, played the antagonist. The film, which has been shot on a massive budget, has music by AR Rahman.

Fans will see Vikram in Mani Ratnam’s epic Ponniyin Selvan, based on the eponymous novel by Kalki, which will release on September 30. Vikram is all set to join hands with filmmaker Pa. Ranjith for the first time next. It is tipped to be India’s biggest 3D action film.

