Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

Coolie box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth film drops further, manages to cross 220 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Updated on: Aug 20, 2025 10:09 pm IST

Coolie box office collection day 7: Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie saw a drop in figures from the weekdays. The film stars Rajinikanth in the lead.

Coolie box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth's Coolie was one of the most awaited films of the year, and was released last week on August 14 amid sky-high expectations. Even as Rajinikanth's craze ensured that the gangster drama had a record-breaking opening at the theatres, the film has now slowed down around the middle of the first week, collecting below 10 crore. Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. (Also read: Lokesh Kanagaraj teases ‘solid’ interval block for Rajinikanth in Coolie: ‘Spent two years planning it’)

Coolie box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth's Coolie was released in theatres on 14 August, a day before he completed 50 years in the film industry on 15 August.
Coolie box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth's Coolie was released in theatres on 14 August, a day before he completed 50 years in the film industry on 15 August.

Coolie sees no growth

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Coolie has minted its lowest single-day collection so far since its release, at 5.5 crore. This huge drop is concerning for Coolie, since it has not yet crossed the 250 crore mark.

Coolie opened to a staggering 65 crore. However, the film showed a 15% dip on Friday and earned 54.75 crore. Unfortunately, there was no growth from there on, as Coolie saw further dip during the weekend, collecting 39.5 crore and 35.25 crore. The Monday figure stood at 12 crore, while Tuesday saw a shocking 9.5 crore. The total collection now stands at 221.5 crore after 7 days.

About Coolie

Meanwhile, the producer of Coolie, Sun TV Network Limited’s Sun Pictures, has approached the Madras High Court to challenge the A certificate granted to the Rajinikanth film by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The production firm filed a civil miscellaneous appeal against the CBFC’s decision. It was pointed out that anyone who applies for a film certification can appeal before the tribunal within 30 days.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the film stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj in lead roles, alongside Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat in supporting roles. The film received mixed reviews for its weak screenplay and chaotic plot.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Coolie box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth film drops further, manages to cross 220 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On