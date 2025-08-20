Coolie box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth film drops further, manages to cross 220 crore

Coolie box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth's Coolie was one of the most awaited films of the year, and was released last week on August 14 amid sky-high expectations. Even as Rajinikanth's craze ensured that the gangster drama had a record-breaking opening at the theatres, the film has now slowed down around the middle of the first week, collecting below ₹10 crore. Coolie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. (Also read: Lokesh Kanagaraj teases ‘solid’ interval block for Rajinikanth in Coolie: ‘Spent two years planning it’) Coolie box office collection day 7: Rajinikanth's Coolie was released in theatres on 14 August, a day before he completed 50 years in the film industry on 15 August.

Coolie sees no growth

The latest update on Sacnilk states that Coolie has minted its lowest single-day collection so far since its release, at ₹ 5.5 crore. This huge drop is concerning for Coolie, since it has not yet crossed the ₹250 crore mark.

Coolie opened to a staggering ₹65 crore. However, the film showed a 15% dip on Friday and earned ₹54.75 crore. Unfortunately, there was no growth from there on, as Coolie saw further dip during the weekend, collecting ₹39.5 crore and ₹35.25 crore. The Monday figure stood at ₹12 crore, while Tuesday saw a shocking ₹ 9.5 crore. The total collection now stands at ₹ 221.5 crore after 7 days.

About Coolie

Meanwhile, the producer of Coolie, Sun TV Network Limited’s Sun Pictures, has approached the Madras High Court to challenge the A certificate granted to the Rajinikanth film by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The production firm filed a civil miscellaneous appeal against the CBFC’s decision. It was pointed out that anyone who applies for a film certification can appeal before the tribunal within 30 days.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the film stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj in lead roles, alongside Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat in supporting roles. The film received mixed reviews for its weak screenplay and chaotic plot.