Coolie OTT release: Where to stream Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller

After much expectations and hype released Coolie, the Rajinikanth-starrer film directed by filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film, which boasts a star-studded ensemble, had aimed for a pan-Indian release, but ever since its debut in theatres, the film has been met with sharp criticism. Nevertheless, Coolie has become already the top grosser of Tamil cinema this year so far. After its theatrical run, the film will be made available on Prime Video. Rajinikanth in Coolie

Coolie OTT release: Where can you watch Rajinikanth’s latest film?

Coolie marks the first time actor Rajinikanth is working with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, one of the most wanted directors of today’s times. The action thriller debuted in theatres on August 14, and has already collected nearly ₹200 crore in India itself. After its theatrical run, the film will stream on Prime Video. Existing OTTplay Premium users can watch the film by topping up additionally for Prime Video streaming service. While an OTT release date is yet to be announced, one can expect that Coolie will stream on Prime Video sometime around the end of September. An official announcement will come next month.

The story of Coolie follows up with a mansion owner Deva, who comes to know about his old friend’s death and ends up finding something fishy over his demise. This sets Deva, along with the deceased friend’s daughter Preethi, to know the exact reason of the death and in turn they come face to face with a dangerous smuggling syndicate kingpin Simon.

Besides Rajinikanth, the film also features actors Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, Kaali Venkat, Kanna Ravi, Aamir Khan and others. Despite the star-studded ensemble, Coolie failed to appeal to the audience, for it was called out for its subpar writing and screenplay loopholes. A standalone film, which does not come under LCU, Coolie has music by Anirudh Ravichander and Girish Gangadharan cranking the camera.

