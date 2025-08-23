Coolie worldwide box office collection day 9: Rajinikanth film beats Vijay's GOAT; is 5th highest-grossing Tamil film

Coolie worldwide box office collection: Despite a dramatic slowdown in its earnings over the weekdays, Rajinikanth's Coolie has managed to hold on to its position as the numero uno film in India, and one of the highest-grossing worldwide. The initial momentum that the film built in its four-day opening weekend has pushed it past the ₹450-crore mark worldwide after nine days. Coolie worldwide box office collection day 9: The Rajinikanth film is steadliy breaking records.

Coolie worldwide box office update

As of Friday, its ninth day in theatres, Coolie had earned ₹235 crore net ( ₹281 crore gross) in India. This is largely on the back of an opening weekend that saw the film mint ₹194.50 crore net in India. But that has been enough to propel the film to be a hit. On top of it, Coolie has been one of the best opening Tamil films in most overseas markets, breaking collection records in the US, the UK, and Australia. In nine days, Coolie has earned an estimated ₹176 crore overseas, which takes its worldwide haul to ₹457 crore.

On Saturday morning, Coolie surpassed Vijay's GOAT in terms of worldwide collection. GOAT had also grossed ₹457 crore worldwide when it released in theatres earlier this year. With this, Coolie now becomes the 5th highest-grossing Tamil film of all-time. The four films above it include two starring Rajinikanth, showing the star's dominance in Tamil cinema.

Coolie should aim to enter the top three, overtaking Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 ( ₹488 crore) before it ends its run. The other three films - 2.0, Jailer, and Leo - have all earned over ₹600 crore, a mark that may be too high for Coolie, given that it is now bringing in only ₹10-12 crore gross per day from around the world.

All about Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is an action thriller that stars Rajni in the titular role. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj in pivotal roles, along with a cameo by Aamir Khan. The film opened to mixed reviews, but has been loved by core Rajinikanth fans.