Coolie box office collection day 9: Rajinikanth film slows down further, manages to cross 230 crore

Coolie box office collection day 9: Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie released in theatres amid massive expectations from fans. The Rajinikanth craze ensured a bumper opening for the gangster drama, but since then, the film has not shown any growth in the successive days that could match the expectations. The numbers have dried up on weekdays, and the film has lost all the momentum so far. The latest update on Sacnilk states that Coolie has now managed to cross the ₹230 crore mark. (Also read: ‘Overperforming’ security guard stops Shruti Haasan from going into Chennai theatre for Coolie: ‘I'm the heroine sir!') Coolie box office collection day 9: Rajinikanth earned praise for his performance in the film.

Coolie box office update

The box office report pointed out that Coolie collected ₹ 5.5 crore on its ninth day of release. It is less than ₹5 crore, the lowest for the film so far on a single day. Coolie must pick up some momentum in the next two days given they are a weekend to surpass the ₹250 mark.

Coolie opened to ₹ 65 crore, and managed to stay ahead of its other box office competition War 2- starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. But even then, the collections saw a huge dip in the weekdays. Coolie rounded off the first week in theatres with ₹ 229.65 crore. After 9 days of release, the overall collections stand at ₹ 235.15 crore.

About Coolie

Ahead of the release of Coolie, many fans were surprised to see that the film was given an A certificate. A few days ago it was reported that the producer of Coolie, Sun TV Network Limited’s Sun Pictures, has approached the Madras High Court to challenge the A certificate granted to the Rajinikanth film by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Sun Pictures also questioned the CBFC for giving a U/A certificate for movies like Yash-starrer KGF and Vijay-starrer Beast, as those films had more violence than Coolie did.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stars Rajinikanth as the titular hero. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj. Aamir Khan appears in a cameo. Despite getting mixed reviews from critics, Coolie has been appreciated by fans.