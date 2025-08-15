Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
‘Overperforming’ security guard stops Shruti Haasan from going into Chennai theatre for Coolie: ‘I'm the heroine sir!'

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Aug 15, 2025 08:18 pm IST

Actor Shruti Haasan and her friends head to a theatre in Chennai to watch Coolie only to be stopped by a security guard. Here's how she pleaded her case. 

Actor Shruti Haasan went to the theatres in Chennai on Thursday to catch the first day, first show of her film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. While the actor was excited to make her way inside, she first had to hilariously plead her case to an overzealous security guard who stopped her from going in. (Also Read: Shruti Haasan on standing out in a Rajinikanth film like Coolie; discussing acting with dad Kamal Haasan)

Shruti Haasan's friend, rapper Yung Raja, posted a video of how they were stopped by a security guard.
Shruti Haasan stopped by security at theatre

In a video posted by Singaporean-Tamil rapper Yung Raja on his Instagram stories, Shruti is seen sitting in a car and trying to go to a show of Coolie with her friends. A security guard stops them from entering, seemingly not recognising her. Shruti hilariously tells the guard, “I’m in the movie. Please allow me, anna (brother). I am the heroine, sir,” cracking up everyone with her. The security eventually let them inside.

Rakesh Gowthaman, proprietor of Vettri Theatres in Chennai, re-shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), mentioning in the caption that their security ‘overperformed’ his duty. He captioned it, “My man Raayal over performed his duty. Hilarious moment. Thanks for being with us @shrutihaasan mam... Hope you enjoyed the show!!! #CoolieFDFS in #Vettri.”

People thought it was funny and sweet that Shruti had to plead her case. One fan wrote on Instagram, “I love the way she calls Sir, respect towards people.” Another joked, “Shruti Haasan - Heroine (cross emoji) Audience (tick emoji).” A fan even wrote, “Anna is like: No more free tickets.” A fan commented, “Andha anna romba strict nga (That brother is very strict).” Many also wrote it’s ‘cute’ how she was respectful in the scenario.

About Coolie

Shruti played Preethi in Coolie, which also stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Upendra and Aamir Khan. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. It was released in theatres on 14 August and clashed with Ayan Mukerji’s War 2. It made 150 crore worldwide on its opening day.

