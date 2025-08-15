Rajinikanth calls fans ‘gods who keep me alive’ as he completes 50 years in films, Coolie gets 150 crore opening

On 15 August 2025, it will have been 50 years since Rajinikanth debuted on-screen with K Balachander’s Apoorva Raagangal. The Tamil superstar took to social media to thank his fans, apart from his friends in the film industry, on the momentous occasion, as his latest release, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, had a ₹150 crore opening worldwide. Here’s what he wrote. Rajinikanth's Coolie was released in theatres on 14 August, a day before he completed 50 years in the film industry on 15 August.

Rajinikanth calls fans his gods

Rajinikanth released a statement in Tamil wishing fans on the 79th Independence Day and thanking politicians and celebrities for standing by him. He wrote in Tamil, “My heartfelt thanks to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP leader Nainar Nagendiran, my friend Annamalai, Madam Sasikala, Dhinakaran, Madam Premalatha and to other friends in politics who supported me on my 50-year journey in the film industry.”

He also expressed gratitude to his friends from the film industry, including actors Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, and Mohanlal, and music composer Ilaiyaraaja. He then thanked his fans for the love he has received all these years, writing, “I also express my heartfelt thanks to my fans, who are the gods who make me live.” Fans were moved by his post, with one of them commenting, “Love you thalaivaaaa! you may not know me, but you have touched my life in ways I can’t even explain.” Another wrote, “Thalaivaaaa..a only wish that u entertain us more like this..u gave unforgettable child hood memories which is continuing till date.”

About Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Aamir Khan. The film's ₹150 crore opening worldwide made it the highest opening for a Tamil film. Coolie released in theatres on 14 August and clashed with War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.