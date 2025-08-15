Coolie worldwide box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth powers film to 150 crore start; beats War 2, Pathaan, Animal

Coolie worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth's aura and stardom remain undiminished. The OG superstar returned to the big screen this weekend with Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, and the combination has knocked it out of the park at the box office. Banking on record-breaking advance bookings overseas and insane spot bookings domestically, Coolie has broken several collection records on its first day, getting one of the best starts for an Indian film in history. Coolie worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth's star power has delivered another record opening.

Coolie worldwide box office report

Coolie earned ₹65 crore net in India on its opening day, according to early estimates from Sacnillk. This is the second-best domestic opening for any Tamil film, behind only Vijay's Leo ( ₹66 crore) and ahead of Rajni's own 2.0 ( ₹60 crore). The final gross collection figures for the film are yet to be released, but they are around ₹80 crore, as per rough data.

This is an impressive feat for Rajinikanth, who has powered this film to record occupancy figures in not just the native Tamil language but also in the Telugu and Hindi-dubbed versions. The presence of Nagarjuna and Upendra, along with Aamir Khan's cameo, seems to have helped too. However, Coolie's real success has come overseas, where the film has set several new all-time records for a Tamil film.

Sun Pictures, the production house behind the film, announced on their social media on Friday that Coolie has earned ₹151 crore worldwide, making it the best-opening Tamil film in history. This historic opening includes $3.04 million in North America, £124K in the UK, and Aus $535K in Australia on its opening day. All three are new records for a Tamil film in the respective territory.

This collection puts Coolie in the top-10 highest-opening Indian films of all time, claiming the Tamil all-time record from Leo ( ₹142.5 crore). It has surpassed the day 1 collections of mega hits like Jawan ( ₹126 crore), Animal ( ₹116 crore), Pathaan ( ₹104 crore), and Rajini's best-ever 2.0 ( ₹94 crore). Coolie also easily beats War 2, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film that clashed with it. War 2 has opened at around ₹90-95 crore worldwide.

Coolie in sight of all-time Tamil record

The strong opening day puts Coolie on track for a solid opening weekend. The Independence Day holiday will give the film some boost, and it should aim to cross ₹300 crore by Sunday. If that holds true, Coolie has a shot at becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film ever, beating 2.0's mark of ₹691 crore.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stars Rajinikanth in the titular role. The action thriller also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj and a cameo from Aamir Khan. The film has received mixed reviews, but that has not slowed it down at the box office.