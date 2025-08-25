Coolie worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth film beats Ponniyin Selvan, is now 4th highest-grossing Tamil film

Coolie worldwide box office collection: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie has continued to break box office records after a slight dip in collections over the first week. During its second weekend, the action thriller saw a dramatic recovery that helped it sail past the ₹450-crore mark worldwide. At the end of its second weekend, Coolie now stands as the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. Coolie worldwide box office collection day 11: Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's actioner is doing well at the box office.

Coolie worldwide box office update

At the end of its second weekend at the box office, Coolie has spent 11 days in theatres, earning ₹256.75 crore net ( ₹304 crore gross) in India. The film saw a massive drop in collections after its first Monday, but eventually recovered over the weekend, registering a 70% jump on the second Saturday. Coolie earned over ₹27 crore net in India over its second weekend, a respectable figure. The film now looks set to cross the ₹300-crore mark in domestic collections by the end of its run.

Internationally, Coolie began by breaking several box office records for Tamil cinema in the US, the UK, and Australia, but like in India, it slowed down as the opening weekend ended. Its collections overseas have plateaued now, and the international gross for the film stands just over $22 million ( ₹180 crore). This means Coolie has now earned ₹484 crore worldwide and is within striking distance of the ₹500-crore mark.

On Sunday, courtesy of a strong showing at home, Coolie was able to leapfrog Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 in terms of worldwide collections. The 2022 film had earned around ₹480 crore worldwide (the figures vary from publication to publication). But even with the most liberal estimates, Coolie has beaten PS1's lifetime collections by Monday morning. This makes the Lokesh Kanagaraj film the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil film of all time. The top three has two more Rajni films - 2.0 and Jailer, along with Vijay's Leo.

All about Coolie

Coolie is an action thriller starring Rajinikanth as a retired coolie investigating his friend's death. The film also stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Aamir Khan in a special appearance.