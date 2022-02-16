Dhanush bonds with son Yathra on film sets in Ooty, shares first post since his separation from Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

Actor Dhanush, who is currently shooting for his brother-filmmaker Selvaraghavan’s upcoming Tamil film Naane Varuven, took time off to bond with his son Yathra on the sets of the project. Taking to Instagram, Dhanush shared a post, his first since his separation from ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is also the first time that Dhanush has been seen publicly with his son. In the picture, Dhanush can be seen spending time outdoors with Yathra at sunset against the mountain backdrop. Both, dressed in casuals, seemed to be busy in a conversation.

Sharing the post, Dhanush wrote: “Now, where have I seen this before ? #yathradhanush .. #naanevaruven”. The shooting for the film is currently underway in Ooty in Tamil Nadu.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhanush and his brother Selvaraghavan have joined hands for the fourth time. The two had previously worked in Tamil films such as Kadhal Kondein, Pudhupettai and Mayakkam Enna.

His ex-wife Aishwaryaa recently directed a music video titled Musafir, a Hindi-Tamil romantic single. The teaser of the video was unveiled on Valentine’s Day. Earlier speaking with Hindustan Times, she had said, “Love is a very generic emotion. It’s nothing to do with one human being or one personal thing. And as I evolve, the definition of love is also evolving with me”.

On January 17 this year, announcing the news of separation with his wife, Dhanush wrote, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhanush urged people to respect their decision and give them some privacy. Aishwarya also shared the same statement on her Instagram page. She wrote, “No caption needed. Only your understanding and love necessary.” Dhanush and Aishwarya tied the knot in 2004 and are parents to two sons--Lingaa and Yathra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from Naane Varuven, Dhanush is also currently busy shooting for the upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, Sir. Dhanush's action thriller Maaran is set to release on Disney Hotstar. Written and directed by Karthick Naren, the Tamil film also features Malavika Mohanan.

Also Read | Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth on giving love a second chance: Love has nothing to do with one person

Maaran is produced by TG Thyagarajan, Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan of Sathya Jyothi Films. The film also stars Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, Krishnakumar Balasubramanian and Mahendran.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.