Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Dhanush, Nithya Menen match steps in leaked dance clip from upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam. Watch
tamil cinema

Dhanush, Nithya Menen match steps in leaked dance clip from upcoming film Thiruchitrambalam. Watch

Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam, starrign Dhanush and Nithya Menen, commenced shooting in Chennai on August 5.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 07:29 PM IST
Nithya Menen and Dhanush will be paired for the first time in Thiruchitrambalam.

Actors Dhanush and Nithya Menen have joined hands for the first time in upcoming Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam. In a video clip that has leaked from the film’s shooting spot, Dhanush and Nithya can be seen matching steps for a song sequence. 

The film, being directed by Mithran Jawahar, is currently being shot in Chennai. The project went on the floors in Chennai on August 5. The movie also stars Raashi Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar apart from Nithya and Dhanush.

In the clip, Dhanush can be seen wearing white shirt and black trousers with tie. Nithya, on the other hand, can be seen wearing white and black salwar kameez.

RELATED STORIES

This will be the fourth project for director Mithran Jawahar with Dhanush. The duo had worked together in the past in films such as Kutty, Yaaradi Nee Mohini and Uttama Puthiran.

Meanwhile, Dhanush will soon commence work on an upcoming trilingual project with filmmaker Sekhar Kammula. The project, which will go on the floors from later this month, also stars Sai Pallavi.

Also read: Dhanush to spend 150 crore for his new Poes Garden home in Chennai: report

Sekhar Kammula is best known for his films such as Leader, Godavari, Happy Days and Fidaa. He currently awaits the release of upcoming Telugu romantic drama Love Story, which stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

Dhanush also has Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re in the pipeline. He recently completed shooting for Netflix’s international film, The Gray Man.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dhanush nithya menen
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Horse dies on Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan set, PETA files complaint

Jyotika makes Instagram debut, husband Suriya welcomes her, see pics

Abhishek's first glimpse from Hindi remake of Oththa Seruppu Size 7 revealed

Annabelle Sethupathi trailer: Taapsee, Vijay film is a rip-roaring horror comedy
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP