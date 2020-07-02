TV actor gets married with sanitiser in hand, Nithya Menen says she gets affected by body-shaming

bollywood

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 11:08 IST

Here are top 5 entertainment updates:

Manish Raisinghan on his ‘Covid wedding’: I was carrying a sanitiser in one hand, a sword in the other during the rituals

Actor Manish Raisinghan’s wedding to Sangeita Chauhan on June 30 was quite hatke — it was a ‘covid wedding’, as he describes it, with every precaution possible. So much so that even their respective parents were not present at the close-knit affair in Mumbai.

(Read full story here)

Kunal Kemmu, Vidyut Jammwal rake debate on level playing field in Bollywood... Is it just an illusion?

“A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It’s a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES,” — this one tweet by actor Vidyut Jammwal has now gone viral.

(Read full story here)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister shares sweet picture of daughter ‘Freyju with her Mamu’. See it here

Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a picture of the late actor, with his niece sitting on his lap. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shweta wrote, “Sweethearts, Freyju with her Mamu.” The picture received love from Sushant’s fans.

(Read full story here)

Nithya Menen says body-shaming affects her: ‘Nobody asks why you’re putting on weight, they just assume’

Actor Nithya Menen has said that being subjected to body-shaming took a toll on her. She also said that people who make such comments are always quick to jump to assumptions.

(Read full story here)

Abhinav Kohli alleges Shweta Tiwari treated him ‘like a servant’, called the cops when he tried to meet their son

Television actor Abhinav Kohli has accused his estranged wife, television actor Shweta Tiwari, of not allowing him to meet their three-year-old son. Abhinav claimed that between September 2019 to May this year, he ran errands for Shweta and took care of their child, whenever she needed him to.

(Read full story here)

Follow @htshowbiz for more