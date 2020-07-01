Manish Raisinghan on his ‘Covid wedding’: I was carrying a sanitiser in one hand, a sword in the other during the rituals

Actor Manish Raisinghan’s wedding to Sangeita Chauhan on June 30 was quite hatke — it was a ‘covid wedding’, as he describes it, with every precaution possible. So much so that even their respective parents were not present at the close-knit affair in Mumbai.

Rainsinghan tells us, “We had a lot of difficulty finding a location, not everyone was willing to do marriages. We found a gurudwara and asked them for permission, they were kind enough to allow us. It happened in the afternoon, and was different in all ways possible. Everything was done virtually, right from the sangeet, to mehendi. Even our dinners were over video calls! At the shaadi also, we had just five people- my sister, brother-in-law, and Sangeita’s brother. We didn’t want to put anyone at risk.”

The 40-year-old laughs and adds that there was indeed another date they had in mind, but then the wedding would have been pushed to November 27, which his father didn’t agree to.

“He was like I don’t trust my son, he might just say no after this! So he said do this right now, we will party later. Virtual parties are all done. The real one will take place after the corona situation is over,” tells us the actor, who has been a part of shows such as Sasuraal Simar Ka and Teen Bahuraaniyaan.

The ceremony itself had Manish carrying a sanitiser in one hand, and a sword, as per the tradition, in the other, and of course, all wore masks. The newly-married duo had made sure that their family doesn’t miss out on their special day.

“We had a main screen, then the second one for all friends, and the third for the rest of the family. The thing is, for my sister’s wedding 800 people had turned up, that’s the reason we created this entire thing. We had these screens in one house itself,” says Rainsinghan, adding that a lot of ceremonies are planned for today.”In Sindhi culture, there is something from every culture. Everybody will be available on video calls,” he signs off.

