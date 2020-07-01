Abhinav Kohli alleges Shweta Tiwari treated him ‘like a servant’, called the cops when he tried to meet their son

tv

Television actor Abhinav Kohli has accused his estranged wife, television actor Shweta Tiwari, of not allowing him to meet their three-year-old son. Abhinav claimed that between September 2019 to May this year, he ran errands for Shweta and took care of their child, whenever she needed him to. In the last few weeks, Shweta and Abhinav have been involved in a bitter war of words on social media.

Abhinav shared screenshots of Shweta’s daughter’s Instagram profile. Shweta then commented on one of his Instagram posts, “STOP POSTING ABOUT MY DAUGHTER!!! ITS HARASSMENT. AND YOU KNOW WHAT YOU DID!!!”

Sharing screenshots of Shweta’s comment, Abhinav questioned why she had not filed for divorce, despite her accusations. He also posted more screenshots of her (now deleted) comments on his posts and claimed that she was sending those messages to her publicist but accidentally posted them online.

Now, in an interview with The Times of India, Abhinav has said Shweta is keeping him away from their son. “I am only talking now because I feel cheated. From September last year to May 2020, Shweta has been in touch with me and I have been taking care of her and my baby’s requirements. Car mein petrol bharane se lekar, Reyansh ke liye kuch kharidna hai (From filling petrol in the car to buying things for Reyansh), I was always there. Whenever she needed me be it 2 am or 4 am I was there because I wanted to stay with my baby, but now she is not letting me meet him. She has treated me like a servant,” he alleged.

Abhinav appealed to human rights organisations to help him meet Reyansh and claimed that Shweta was brainwashing him. Abhinav also claimed that Shweta has not allowed him to meet their son since May 15 and has refused to let him into the house.

“On May 14th, Shweta made a video call as Reyansh was crying and wanted to speak to me. Suddenly, when Shweta left the room and shut the door, he yelled very loudly and threw away the iPad, I got scared for him and immediately rushed to meet him. Shweta called the cops and dragged me out of the house. I mean what was my fault, I got worried for my child,” he said.

“And when I went to meet him on May 14th, she called the police. I was pleading with the cops to let me meet my baby. I cried for three hours that day at the police station as I just wanted to meet my baby and was feeling helpless,” he added.

Abhinav claimed that while Shweta was shooting for Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, he was the one taking care of Reyansh. “From morning to night, I have taken care of Reyaansh as she would go for her shoot. She would be in touch with me through phone and texts. The baby would be with me from 11 am in the morning till late night as she came late at night or would go for a party after shoot. Throughout Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and even during the shoot of her web series, I have taken care of the baby. There is a separate room made for Reyansh on the set, but he hardly stays there. Everyone on the sets knows that I would come on the sets and be with our son or sometimes even bring him home,” he said.

Last year, in August, Shweta filed a domestic violence complaint against Abhinav. This is Shweta’s second marriage; she was earlier married to small-time actor Raja Chaudhary, with whom she has daughter Palak. Shweta and Raja got divorced after nine years of marriage.

