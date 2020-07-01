e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Nithya Menen says body-shaming affects her: ‘Nobody asks why you’re putting on weight, they just assume’

Nithya Menen says body-shaming affects her: ‘Nobody asks why you’re putting on weight, they just assume’

Nithya Menen, who has been at the receiving end of body-shaming, said that there could be many reasons for weight gain but body-shamers ‘just assume’ and criticise.

regional-movies Updated: Jul 01, 2020 21:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nithya Menen said that body-shamers are always trying to pull successful people down.
Nithya Menen said that body-shamers are always trying to pull successful people down.
         

Actor Nithya Menen has said that being subjected to body-shaming took a toll on her. She also said that people who make such comments are always quick to jump to assumptions.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Nithya said, “Of course, you get affected for sure. There’s no doubt about it. But what happens is that you realise that you will never get criticised by someone who does more than you; you’ll always get criticised by someone who does lesser than you.”

“Nobody asks why you’re putting on weight; they just assume. There are so many questions to it. Are they going through some health related issues? There’s so much that they don’t even think about,” she added.

Nithya said that she never raised a hue and cry about body-shaming because she got her due, irrespective of how she looks. “Those are small things. I don’t believe in blowing up any personal problem and protesting. You do it yourself, you overcome these things. I have never spoken or given interviews about these things. But I do something about it. The way people look at me in the industry, with or without weight, it doesn’t matter, I’m given my due. That speaks more for me,” she said.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star Sanjana Sanghi hints at quitting Bollywood in cryptic post: ‘Milte hain? Ya shayad, nahi’

Nithya, who made her debut in a leading role with the Kannada film Seven O’ Clock in 2006, has established herself as a big name in the South. She has acted in a number of successful Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films.

Last year, Nithya made her Bollywood debut in Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal, which featured an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha. Currently, she is gearing up for the release of her digital debut Breathe: Into The Shadows. The Amazon Prime Video series also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh, and is slated to release on July 10.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
US lends support in India vs China in UNSC over Karachi attack statement
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
‘Will boost India’s security’: Mike Pompeo welcomes ban on 59 Chinese apps
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
PM Modi hits delete on his Weibo account after banning it in India. It isn’t easy
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law, includes Pannun, Khalistani forces
9 wanted men designated as terrorists under anti-terror law, includes Pannun, Khalistani forces
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Priyanka Gandhi told to vacate govt bungalow in Delhi within a month
Priyanka Gandhi told to vacate govt bungalow in Delhi within a month
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
Indian, Chinese armies stress on need for quick, phased de-escalation at border
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta’s argument
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In