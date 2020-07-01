Nithya Menen says body-shaming affects her: ‘Nobody asks why you’re putting on weight, they just assume’

regional-movies

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 21:09 IST

Actor Nithya Menen has said that being subjected to body-shaming took a toll on her. She also said that people who make such comments are always quick to jump to assumptions.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Nithya said, “Of course, you get affected for sure. There’s no doubt about it. But what happens is that you realise that you will never get criticised by someone who does more than you; you’ll always get criticised by someone who does lesser than you.”

“Nobody asks why you’re putting on weight; they just assume. There are so many questions to it. Are they going through some health related issues? There’s so much that they don’t even think about,” she added.

Nithya said that she never raised a hue and cry about body-shaming because she got her due, irrespective of how she looks. “Those are small things. I don’t believe in blowing up any personal problem and protesting. You do it yourself, you overcome these things. I have never spoken or given interviews about these things. But I do something about it. The way people look at me in the industry, with or without weight, it doesn’t matter, I’m given my due. That speaks more for me,” she said.

Also read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s last co-star Sanjana Sanghi hints at quitting Bollywood in cryptic post: ‘Milte hain? Ya shayad, nahi’

Nithya, who made her debut in a leading role with the Kannada film Seven O’ Clock in 2006, has established herself as a big name in the South. She has acted in a number of successful Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films.

Last year, Nithya made her Bollywood debut in Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal, which featured an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha. Currently, she is gearing up for the release of her digital debut Breathe: Into The Shadows. The Amazon Prime Video series also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh, and is slated to release on July 10.

Follow @htshowbiz for more