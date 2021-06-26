Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
tamil cinema

Dhanush to spend 150 crore for his new Poes Garden home in Chennai: report

Actor Dhanush will reportedly spend as much as ₹150 crore on his new four-storeyed home in Chennai's posh Poes Garden home. It is also the same locality as his father-in-law Rajinikanth.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 03:38 PM IST
Dhanush is currently in the US shooting for The Gray Man.

Actor Dhanush, who recently performed bhoomi pujan for his new house at Poes Garden in Chennai, is reportedly spending a whopping 150 crore on its construction. Actor Rajinikanth attended the bhoomi pujan ceremony which took place earlier this year in February.

As per a report by popular Tamil entertainment channel Valai Pechu, Dhanush’s house is being built on eight grounds (approximately 19000 sq ft) and it’ll be a four-storey building. The cost of the building is valued at 150 crore.

Dhanush is currently in the US shooting for his upcoming Netflix film The Gray Man. Upon his return, he will resume work on his upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film with filmmaker Karthick Naren.

On signing The Gray Man, Dhanush had released a statement. It read, “Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix’s The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers (Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier). Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years.”

Also read: The Family Man 2: Intimate scenes with Samantha Akkineni were deleted, says Shahab Ali aka Sajid

Last seen in Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram, Dhanush will soon commence work on an upcoming trilingual project with filmmaker Sekhar Kammula. The project, which will go on the floors from August, also stars Sai Pallavi.

Dhanush also has a few more projects in the kitty, including Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re, which also stars Akshay Kumar.

