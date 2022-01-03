Dhruv Vikram, Banita Sandhu ring in the New Year in Dubai

Actors Banita Sandhu and Dhruv Vikram, who worked together in the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, celebrated the New Year together in Dubai. Dhruv took to his Instagram Stories to share videos of Banita.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhruv dedicated Drake's famous song, Hold On We're Going Home, to Banita in one of the videos. He shared a video of Banita standing in front of Burj Khalifa.

Dhruv Vikram shared a glimpse of his Dubai vacation on Instagram Stories.

Both Dhruv and Banita have only maintained that they’re good friends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the work front, Dhruv is gearing up for the release of Karthik Subbaraj’s Mahaan, in which he will be seen sharing screen space with his father, Vikram. The father-son duo will be seen together on screen for the first time.

The project marks the maiden collaboration between Vikram and Karthik Subbaraj. Dhruv, who made his acting debut with Aditya Varma (Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy), is reportedly playing Vikram's younger version in the film. Mahaan has been confirmed to hit the screens in summer of 2022.

Also read: Why Banita Sandhu took it slow post her debut Hindi film October

Dhruv also has a project with filmmaker Mari Selvaraj in the pipeline. Tipped to be a sports drama, he will be seen playing a boxer in the movie. Some of Dhruv’s recent pictures indicate that he’s beefing up for this project which will go on the floors soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not long ago, Dhruv took to Instagram to share a picture of his beefed-up look. "You can't change what's going on around you until you start changing what's going on within you (sic)," Dhruv had captioned the picture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON