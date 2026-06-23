Did Trisha Krishnan unfollow Vijay? Fans panic after she skips wishing him on birthday; here's the truth

Actor and chief minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, turned 52 on June 22. He received birthday wishes from politicians and celebrities from across the country. However, fans noticed that Trisha Krishnan, with whom he’s rumoured to be in a relationship, hasn’t wished him on social media. Some even panicked that she unfollowed him on Instagram, but here’s the truth. (Also Read: CM Vijay brings cinematic flair to TN assembly; ends speech with dramatic gesture that fans call ‘birthday treat’. Watch)

Trisha Krishnan’s missing birthday wish for Vijay

Vijay ans Trisha Krishnan have been making news over their rumoured relationship.

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Trisha has wished Vijay on his birthday on social media for the last few years by posting pictures of them together. In 2023, she posted a picture of them together in a snowy locale while shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo, writing, “HBD you!” with cake, heart, infinity and evil eye emojis. In 2024, she posted a mirror selfie that broke the internet, writing, “The calm to a storm, The storm to a calm! To many more milestones ahead,” with cake, balloon, heart, infinity and evil eye emojis. In 2025, she posted a picture of Vijay playing with her pet, writing, “Happy Birthday bestest,” with a hug and evil eye emojis. Trisha hasn’t posted anything for Vijay this year, at the time of writing.

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{{^usCountry}} Fans claim Trisha Krishnan unfollowed Vijay {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fans claim Trisha Krishnan unfollowed Vijay {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While Trisha wished Vijay a day later on social media in 2024, fans have been panicking and wondering since Monday why she hasn’t wished the star. “Trisha unfollowed Thalapathy Vijay on Insta,” claimed one X (formerly Twitter) user posting a screenshot of how she doesn’t follow Vijay on Instagram. “Trisha, who had specially wished him in the past.. this time, on Vijay's birthday, did not post anything,” wrote another. Some even wondered whether he was reconciling with his estranged wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, even though their divorce case is currently in a court in Chennai. She had cited infidelity in her divorce petition, among other reasons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Trisha wished Vijay a day later on social media in 2024, fans have been panicking and wondering since Monday why she hasn’t wished the star. “Trisha unfollowed Thalapathy Vijay on Insta,” claimed one X (formerly Twitter) user posting a screenshot of how she doesn’t follow Vijay on Instagram. “Trisha, who had specially wished him in the past.. this time, on Vijay's birthday, did not post anything,” wrote another. Some even wondered whether he was reconciling with his estranged wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, even though their divorce case is currently in a court in Chennai. She had cited infidelity in her divorce petition, among other reasons. {{/usCountry}}

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Did Trisha Krishnan unfollow Vijay?

However, in reality, as other fans pointed out, Trisha had never followed Vijay on Instagram. “Both never followed each other...don't do false karma farming,” pointed out one Redditor, while another wrote, “She just liked Samantha's post for Vijay a couple of days ago. Fear not, anna (elder brother) will never ditch her.” A fan even defended them, writing, “Even if she doesn't post, it doesn't mean they broke up lol. And she never followed him in the first place.” Trisha and Vijay were spotted flying to Keerthy Suresh’s wedding in Goa together, reigniting rumours of their relationship. The rumours only intensified when they attended a wedding in Chennai together this March. Trisha was also present at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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