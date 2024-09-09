Dilli Babu of Ratsasan, Oh My Kadavule fame dies at 50; celebrities mourn Tamil producer who ‘changed lives’

Tamil film producer Dilli Babu died in the early hours of Monday, September 9, in Chennai. He was 50. His production house, Axess Film Factory, confirmed his death on X (formerly Twitter), asking for privacy during this difficult time. His sudden death came across as a shock to celebrities who previously worked with him. Tamil producer Dilli Babu died at age 50 in Chennai on Monday.

Dilli Babu dies at 50

Sharing the news on X, the official handle of his production house wrote, “With a heavy heart, we announce the untimely passing of Mr. G.Dilli Babu sir, the esteemed producer and visionary founder of Axess Film Factory,” adding, “During this difficult time, we kindly request everyone to keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers. We also ask for privacy for his family as they navigate this immense loss.He inspired a lot of people through his passion and vision.His presence will be deeply missed.”

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also posted about the news, stating that the producer had several films in the pipeline, “Shocking! Popular Tamil Movie Producer #DilliBabu (50) of @AxessFilm has passed away earlier this morning..He produced Maraghatha Naanayam, Ratchasan, Bachelor, Kalvan etc. He gave advances to several directors and many movies are in the pipeline..May his soul RIP!”

Celebrities mourn Dilli Babu’s death

Ashwath Marimuthu, whose debut film Oh My Kadavule was produced by Dilli Babu wrote on X, “Dilli sir!! My heart is broken! U were a wonderful producer and I ll cherish the love u had for me! The moment of meeting u for the first time and narrating OhMyKadavule still flashes in my mind and makes me cry. My life changed after that narration! I love u sir. RIP.”

Music composer Ghibran, who made the music for Ratsasan wrote, “I am still in shock and speechless at the loss of our Ratsasan producer, Dillibabu sir. He had the vision to see big things and was a man with big dreams. Truly a dreamer with the hard work and commitment to make them possible. This is a significant loss to the world. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Peace be upon you, sir.”

Producer G Dhananjeyan wrote that Dilli Babu had a ‘lot of dreams’ that are left unfulfilled due to his death, “Woke up to this shocking news. Deeply saddened by the passing away of dear @Dili_AFF sir, who is a very friendly & highly passionate Producer. He had a lot of dreams but fate took him away. Rest In Peace #DilliBabu sir. My heartfelt condolences to Team @AxessFilm & family.”

Actor Vinodhini Vaidynathan wrote of how Dilli Babu referred her for the Telugu remake of Ratsasan also, writing, “Deeply saddened by Dilli Babu sir’s passing. He was a wonderful film producer and I was privileged to work with him in Ratsasan. He was also the person who referred me to the remake of Ratsasan, Rakshasudu in Telugu.”

She added about his passion for cinema, “He was very passionate about film making and ensured that all cast and crew members were treated well and taken care of on set. I remember during Ratsasan, there were many night shoots, and sir made sure that we all reached home safely and given refreshments as and when needed. Every payment was made on time. It is a great loss for our film fraternity today. Such producers are rare, the ones with an eye for good scripts and young talents. Rest in peace, sir.”

About Dilli Babu

Dilli Babu debuted as a producer in 2015 with Urumeen. Over the years, through his production house, he has backed good films like Maragadha Nanayam, Iravukku Aayiram Kangal, Ratsasan, Oh My Kadavule, Bachelor, Miral, and Kalvan. His last rites will take place later on Monday. Further details of his death are yet to be revealed.