Ratsasan trailer: Vishnu Vishal, Amala Paul film is a nail-biting thriller. Watch video

Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul’s upcoming film Ratsasan is a crime thriller in which Vishnu plays a cop. The trailer is well-cut and hints at the fast pace of the film. Ratsasan is about a cop who is on the trail of a serial killer. This killer is a psychopath who feeds off the attention he gets from people talking about him.

From the looks of it, the killer targets high school girls and kills them in a gory manner. Vishnu decides to hunt the killer by attacking him where it hurts the most -- his need to stay in the spotlight. While the manoeuvre is by the book if you read crime fiction, there seems to be a twist in Ratsasan. The cop tries to focus the attention on himself and get the killer to make a mistake big enough to stop the murders, but it doesn’t go according to plan.

Amala Paul plays a pivotal role and the film also stars Radha Ravi, Nilalgal Ravi, Munishkanth, Karunakaran and Kaali Venkat in important roles. The film is directed by Ramkumar, and the music is composed by Ghibran. Ratsasan is bankrolled by Dilli Babu under the banner Axess Film Factory.