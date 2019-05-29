Saaho: Ghibran replaces Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy as composer for Prabhas’ film

Popular Tamil music director M Ghibran, whose known works include Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru and Vishwaroopam 2, has been brought in as replacement for composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for Prabhas’s upcoming multilingual action film Saaho. The Bollywood trio opted out of the thriller earlier this week.

Saaho director Sujeeth has previously worked with Ghibran in his maiden film Run Raja Run. Both share a friendly relationship and it is on this basis that Sujeeth approached Ghibran and the latter immediately jumped at the opportunity.

Ghibran has already been associated with Saaho, which is being made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore. He had composed music for the promo clip Shades of Saaho, Chapter 2.

According to a report in Firstpost, a source from the team said: “After Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy walked out, Sujeeth asked Ghibran to work on two songs and the background score of the film. But on seeing the rushes, Ghibran felt that the background score of the film will take more time so he preferred to focus only on the re-recording.”

The makers are expected to make an official announcement about bringing Ghibran on board soon. Having predominantly worked in Tamil industry, Ghibran has a few Telugu projects to his credit.

It’s worth mentioning that it is the second time Ghibran has replaced Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. He had previously been signed as their replacement when they opted out of Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2.

Meanwhile, the shoot of Saaho is nearing completion and the project is gearing up for release on August 15. Earlier this week, the makers recently released a new poster which featured Prabhas on a bike and zooming at high speed. Tipped to be an action thriller, the film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Mandira Bedi, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff in important roles.

