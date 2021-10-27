Doctor strikes gold at box office, becomes Sivakarthikeyan's highest-grossing film with 90 crore collection

Doctor, featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan, is on the verge of becoming the first film for the star to breach into ₹100 crore club. With ₹90 crore in gross earnings and still counting, Doctor has become the biggest grossing movie of his career.

Directed by Nelson, the film features Sivakarthikeyan in the role of an Army doctor who goes after a human trafficking gang. Trade analyst Trinath confirmed that the film has as of Tuesday grossed ₹90 crore worldwide.

“The film is having an exceptional run at the box office. With ₹90 crore gross earnings worldwide, Doctor has surpassed the lifetime collections of Sivakarthikeyan’s previous best grosser Velaikkaran which collected ₹87 crore,” Trinath said.

With Doctor slated for release in Kerala this week, Trinath added that the film could eventually make it to the ₹100 crore club. Doctor also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Vinay Rai, Yogi Babu and Milind Soman among others.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan awaits the release of the upcoming Tamil science-fiction thriller, Ayalaan. Tipped to be a film centred on a lost alien who finds a friend in Sivakarthikeyan’s character, the film has been directed by Ravi Kumar.

Rumoured to have been shelved a year ago, Ayalaan was revived after it went back on the floors this year in February. Earlier this year, the makers of the film, 24 AM Studios, had shared a picture from the sets on Twitter and wrote, “Happy to have kick-started the last two schedules of our production no 5 after a brief gap; starring Sivakarthikeyan and directed by Ravi Kumar. Thanks to all those who supported us throughout.”

The film features Rakul Preet Singh as an astronomer and is scheduled to hit the screens next year. Isha Koppikar, who returns to Tamil cinema after two decades, will be seen playing an assassin in the movie.

Sivakarthikeyan also has a campus-based Tamil comedy titled Don in the pipeline. He also has a Telugu-Tamil bilingual film with director Anudeep of Jathiratnalu fame.