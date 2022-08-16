Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Aditi Rao Hydari pay tributes as film critic Kaushik LM dies at 36: 'Can't believe'

Film critic and video jockey Kaushik LM died on Monday in Chennai at the age of 36. Kaushik LM reportedly died due to cardiac arrest. After learning about Kaushik LM’s death, several celebrities, including actors Vijay Deverakonda, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dulquer Salmaan and Keerthy Suresh, took to social media to pay their tribute as they offered their condolences to his family. Read more: Narendra Modi pays tribute as singer Shivamogga Subbanna dies at 83

Keerthy Suresh paid her tribute to the late Kaushik LM, and tweeted, “I am out of words hearing this news. This is just unbelievable!! My heart goes out to his family and friends. Deepest condolences! Can't believe you are no more Kaushik!” Mourning Kaushik LM's death, actor Vijay Deverakonda tweeted, "Thinking of you and saying a prayer. You will be missed.”

Dulquer Salmaan thanked the late critic for ‘standing by good cinema’ in a series of tweets. “Life’s too short. RIP brother. Thank you for the encouragement and kindness and always standing by good cinema. I can’t seem to word these tweets properly. This hits me personally. I’m so sorry,” he tweeted. In another tweet, the actor wrote, “This is truly heartbreaking. I so wish this isn’t true. I cannot imagine what your family is going through. Kaushik, we knew each other mostly through Twitter and a few personal interactions. You have always shown me so much love and support.”

Filmmaker Venkat Prabu, too, expressed grief over Kaushik’s death. "Can't believe! Spoke to him a couple of days back! Life is really unpredictable! Not fair! Deepest condolences to Kaushik's family and friends! Gone too soon my friend," Venkat Prabhu tweeted. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari tweeted, "Rest in peace Kaushik LM. Thank you for your kind words always. Prayers, condolences and strength to family."

Kaushik LM's last tweet was about celebrating the box office success of Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Sita Ramam. “ ₹50 crore plus worldwide gross, it is official now,” he tweeted on Monday.

With ANI inputs

