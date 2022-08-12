Narendra Modi pays tribute as singer Shivamogga Subbanna dies at 83: ‘Was a household name for Kannada music lovers'

Renowned Kannada singer Shivamogga Subbanna died in Bengaluru. He suffered a heart attack on Thursday night, sources close to the family said, as per a report. He was 83. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolence to the late singer's family and his fans on Friday. Shivamogga Subbanna was the first Kannada singer to win a National Award for playback singing for his song Kaadu Kudure Odi Banditta in the film Kaadu Kudure. Read more: Bhupinder Singh, who sang Do Deewane Shahar Mein and more, dies at 82

On Friday, PM Modi called the late Shivamogga Subbanna an ‘exceptional’ singer in his social media tribute. He tweeted, “The exceptional Shivamogga Subbanna was a household name for those who love Kannada songs and music. His works are admired and so are his efforts to connect gems of Kannada poetry with the present generation. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Narendra Modi tweeted his tribute post singer Shivamogga Subbanna's death.

After learning of his death, several fans took to social media to pay their heartfelt condolences. "Had grown up listening to his amazing renditions of Kannada Bhaavageete. His songs and unique voice will continue to mesmerise music lovers forever," a Twitter user wrote. "May his soul rest in peace," read another tweet. A person also tweeted, “One of the finest singers, Shivamogga Subbanna, passes away. Can not forget his evergreen songs.”

Known for his work in the field of 'Sugama Sangeetha', a genre in which poetry in Kannada is set to music, Shivamogga Subbanna had worked on and sung poetries of famous poets such as Kuvempu and Da Ra Bendre, and got several awards and honours. He was also a singer with Akashvani and Doordarshan, and had worked as an advocate. Shivamogga Subbanna is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

(With agencies input)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON