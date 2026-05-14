Early shows of Trisha Krishnan, Suriya's Karuppu cancelled hours before release despite CM Vijay's approval, fans seethe

Tamil thriller Karuppu released in theatres on May 14 amid much hype and anticipation. Fans had lined up outside theatres early in the morning, but only to be disappointed. Just hours before the film was set to hit the screens, the morning shows of the Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer were cancelled without any proper reason.

Karuppu makers cancel morning shows

Makers of Karuppu had thanked Vijay for granting permission for early morning shows.

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Producer SR Prabhu, one of the makers of the film, took to Twitter (now called X) around 1 AM to share the announcement. “Due to unavoidable reasons 9am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone,” he wrote, without elaborating on the aforementioned reasons. However, the announcement did nothing to assuage fans, who demanded greater clarity.

Fans lament lack of clarity

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{{^usCountry}} In the replies to Prabhu’s tweets, fans bemoaned the lack of clarity. One asked, “Is it only for Tamil Nadu theatres? What about Keralam?” Another added, “Bro be clear about 9.30 & 9.45 am shows also!!! What about those?” Many others said the makers’ lack of clarity had spoiled fans’ plans to catch the movie. “WTF is this clarification, should be take a day off and wait the entire day tomorrow as well ??? Will the shows start at 12 pm or 6 pm, or will you still be doing your business this entire month? Give us a clear explanation, or you watch your own movie,” one wrote rather angrily. Many wondered if the makers announced the shows without getting proper clearance from the state government. “So even without clearing off the issues, you guys went ahead and got the permission for the 9 am show 2 days in advance,” asked one. When Vijay approved early morning shows of Karuppu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the replies to Prabhu’s tweets, fans bemoaned the lack of clarity. One asked, “Is it only for Tamil Nadu theatres? What about Keralam?” Another added, “Bro be clear about 9.30 & 9.45 am shows also!!! What about those?” Many others said the makers’ lack of clarity had spoiled fans’ plans to catch the movie. “WTF is this clarification, should be take a day off and wait the entire day tomorrow as well ??? Will the shows start at 12 pm or 6 pm, or will you still be doing your business this entire month? Give us a clear explanation, or you watch your own movie,” one wrote rather angrily. Many wondered if the makers announced the shows without getting proper clearance from the state government. “So even without clearing off the issues, you guys went ahead and got the permission for the 9 am show 2 days in advance,” asked one. When Vijay approved early morning shows of Karuppu {{/usCountry}}

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On Tuesday, the film’s makers thanked the newly elected Chief Minister Vijay for granting them permission for 9 am shows. In a post on their official X account, the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures shared a picture of Vijay sitting in the CM office, signing a notice. In the caption, they noted, “Special thanks to our honourable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9 AM shows of #Karuppu. #Karuppu - FDFS begins at 9 AM, from May 14th.”

Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan. It is produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under their production banner, Dream Warrior Pictures.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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