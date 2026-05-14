Emotional RJ Balaji breaks down, apologises to fans for Karuppu release delay; ‘manifests’ evening shows for Suriya film

Filmmaker RJ Balaji’s Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu was supposed to hit screens on May 14, but the shows were cancelled at the last minute. After bookings for the film didn't open on Wednesday evening, Balaji told fans he doesn’t have an answer for the delay. After the morning and afternoon shows were cancelled, he released a video apologising to fans while breaking down.

RJ Balaji breaks down as he apologises to fans

RJ Balaji broke down while talking about delay in Suriya-starrer Karuppu release.

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Balaji posted a video on his Instagram on Thursday afternoon in which he addressed fans while sitting in a car. In the video, he said, “Hello everyone, I am here to give an update. I hope this is the last one. I’m really sorry to all the fans. It shouldn’t have happened. I know people travelled to watch this film in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and other places. I’m really sorry for that.”

The emotional filmmaker broke down as he added, “I am really hopeful the issues will be resolved by 6 PM this evening. I am manifesting for Karuppu to be released on May 14 and for it to become a blockbuster. I am very hopeful. A lot of people have let go of so many things. Suriya sir has given so much. So, sorry for the delay. Sorry for making you go through all this stress. But it’ll all be worth it when the film releases this evening.”

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{{^usCountry}} He ended his video with, “God is with us; all will be good. God bless us all. Thank you.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He ended his video with, “God is with us; all will be good. God bless us all. Thank you.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Exhibitors and distributors also expect evening release for Karuppu {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Exhibitors and distributors also expect evening release for Karuppu {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ega Cinemas in Chennai and many others cancelled the afternoon shows, also and informed fans on social media. Ega Cinemas chalked it down to financial issues by producer Dream Warrior Pictures, writing, “#Karuppu DUE TO FINANCIAL REASONS OF PRODUCER THE "(heart break emoji) NOON SHOW 12 30 PM " HAS BEEN CANCELLED BY MOVIE TEAM. REFUNDS HAVE BEEN INITIATED & CANCELLATION CONFIRMATION MSGS WILL BE SENT TO ALL REGISTERED PHONE NUMBER. REGRET THE INCONVENIENCE CAUSED #Suriya #RJBalaji.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ega Cinemas in Chennai and many others cancelled the afternoon shows, also and informed fans on social media. Ega Cinemas chalked it down to financial issues by producer Dream Warrior Pictures, writing, “#Karuppu DUE TO FINANCIAL REASONS OF PRODUCER THE "(heart break emoji) NOON SHOW 12 30 PM " HAS BEEN CANCELLED BY MOVIE TEAM. REFUNDS HAVE BEEN INITIATED & CANCELLATION CONFIRMATION MSGS WILL BE SENT TO ALL REGISTERED PHONE NUMBER. REGRET THE INCONVENIENCE CAUSED #Suriya #RJBalaji.” {{/usCountry}}

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The cinema hall’s management also seemed to confirm that if all goes well, Karuppu will hit screens in the evening, writing, “Distributor @SakthiFilmFctry informing us that #Karuppu release is now expected but still not 100% only from this evening. Hence, the noon show will be cancelled with immediate effect and refunds will be initiated shortly.”

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Karuppu also stars Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy and Yogi Babu, alongside Suriya and Trisha. This is the lead actors’ fourth film together after Mounam Pesiyadhe (2002), Aayutha Ezhuthu (2004) and Aaru (2005).

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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