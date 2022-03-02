Etharkkum Thunindhavan trailer: Suriya goes from life-saving lawyer in Jai Bhim to avenging hero, Watch

The trailer of Suriya’s forthcoming Tamil film Etharkkum Thunindhavan (ET), which gears up for release in cinemas on March 10, was unveiled on Tuesday. Tipped to be a revenge-based thriller, the film sees Suriya go from a life-saving lawyer in his critically acclaimed last film Jai Bhim to a ruthless, life-taking hero in ET. The trailer even features a dialogue where Suriya says when he wears the black robe, he’s a lawyer in front of a judge but when he wears his dhoti; he’s the judge. Also Read: Happy birthday Suriya: His new film called Etharkkum Thunindhavan, makers unveil 3 posters

Directed by Pandiraj, ET is being described a film that touches upon the shocking Pollachi rape incident and how a brother of a victim vows to take revenge. Going by the trailer, this looks like a story that unfolds both against a rural as well as city backdrop.

Going by the visuals in the trailer, it looks like the film will be high on action. However, some lines that talk about women being the weaker sex, do sound problematic and sexist. The film also stars Vinay, Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan and Priyanka Arul Mohan in key roles.

Suriya has a busy line up of projects. His next film with Vetrimaaran titled Vaadivasal is based on a popular Tamil novel of the same name. It marks the maiden collaboration of Suriya and Vetrimaaran. Vaadivasal, written by CS Chellapa, is the story about a bull and the one who captures it.

Vaadivasal will unfold against the backdrop of Jallikattu, the ancient sport practiced in Tamil Nadu in which a bull has to be captured. It will be produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaran’s last film Asuran, starring Dhanush.

Suriya also has a yet-untitled Tamil film with director Bala, with whom he had already worked together in films such as Nandha and Pithamagan.

